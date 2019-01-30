Women’s Football: Victory lifts Leeds United over Yorkshire rivals, Brighouse Town

For the first time this season in-form Leeds United leapfrogged West Yorkshire rivals Brighouse Town to fourth spot in the FAWPL Division One, with Leeds seeing off Newcastle United 3-1 while Town could only draw 1-1 at Barnsley, writes Connor Craig-Jackson.

Two second-half goals from Rebecca Hunt and Holly Findlay sealed the victory for Leeds after their opener through Emily Cassidy had been cancelled out.

Leeds United Ladies goalscorer, Rebecca Hunt. PIC: LUFC

Brighouse meanwhile started brightly in their match with second-placed Barnsley, going 1-0 up at half-time through Emma Dobson.

However Melissa Woodhouse’s equaliser just two minutes after half-time left Town needing to hold on for the draw, sitting fifth in the league.

The West Riding Premier Division saw just one affair, as Wetherby Athletic hosted a Silsden side who were still yet to win this season.

So of course, the away side secured an impressive 4-2 victory as Rebecca Brown (2), Sophie Fagan-Gaines and Nicola Frankland all hit the target while Lucy Crann and Eilidh Trail scored for Wetherby who remain second, while Silsden sit bottom with five points.

Elsewhere, a full fixture list in the First Division saw leaders Ripon City on song against an out of sorts Tyersal side with only eight players, ultimately being dispatched 10-0 through Louise Wilson (4), Sarah Cross (2), Jess Louise Barnes (2), Bethan Ratcliff, Tilly Sellers.

However, title challengers Lower Hopton and Thackley were also strong with Valeria Martin (4), Megan Butterworth (2) and Taylor Rushworth scored in a 9-0 win for in-form Thackley over rock-bottom Leeds City.

Lower Hopton meanwhile won 2-0 at Skipton Town to stay top on goal difference but having played two games more than Ripon and three more than Thackley.

A slightly more surprising result saw second-from-bottom Boroughbridge thrash fifth-placed Ilkley Town 6-1 to move up to seventh, with Nataha Sunderland scoring Town’s only goal, while Republica Internationale and Dewsbury Rangers could only draw 0-0.

Elsewhere, after weeks of threatening, Farsley Celtic Juniors Firsts finally reached the Second Division summit, seeing off Huddersfield Amateur 4-0 to maintain their winning league start.

However, Farsley Juniors’ reserve side lost 3-2 to Thackley Reserves with Paris Lockwood, Hope Nicol and Lucy Turner’s goals making it six wins from seven.

Just behind Farsley Firsts on goal difference are Leeds United Development, who picked up a dominant 12-0 win over bottom side Garforth Rangers through Katie Astle (5), Molly Bridson (2), Megan Smith (2), Ashley Storey (2) and Jessica Mae Johnson.