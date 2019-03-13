Women’s Football: United beat the weather but go down to Liverpool

Just three matches managed to survive Sunday’s punishing weather conditions, while three more fixtures also take place this evening in the FAWPL North and Division One.

Sunday’s action saw Leeds United just lose out 2-1 in an absorbing encounter at home to Liverpool Feds.

A fast start saw Leeds take the lead on 15 minutes through Holly Findlay’s superb 25-yard strike. But that was as good as it got for Leeds, with Liverpool levelling just 10 minutes later through another 25-yard screamer, this time from Jennifer Rogers, before Demi Deveraux put the away side in front.

The Whites rallied but could not find their equaliser, leaving them now with just one win in five games.

There was better luck in the West Riding Premier Division for fellow city outfit Leeds Medics and Dentists who beat Middleton Athletic 3-2.

Victoria Palin’s brace and Hayley Maxwell’s goal sealed a hard-earned victory that ends a run of three straight defeats for Leeds.

In the Second Division Pontefract Sport and Social cruised to a 6-1 victory at rock-bottom Garforth Rangers, who grabbed only their eighth league goal of the season after a consolation strike from Chloe Sweeting.

While there was a lack of fixtures last weekend, this evening sees the three FA Women’s National League teams Guiseley Vixens, Leeds United and Brighouse Town all in action.

The Vixens travel to third-placed Middlesbrough after their home outing ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with Ellie Olds coming off the bench to equalise for Guiseley.

Both teams are in strong form going into the fixture, with Guiseley entering on the back of three straight victories after their latest outing saw a 9-0 hammering of struggling West Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

Another big Yorkshire derby also sees Leeds welcome Barnsley, who haven’t lost in the league since September.

That run also included a 2-1 victory over Leeds, with Hannah Campbell scoring for the Whites late on.