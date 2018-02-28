Women’s football: Town fail to deliver in stalemate with Feds

A difficult start back to their Northern Premier League Division One promotion push saw Brighouse Town play out a tight 0-0 draw against title rivals Liverpool Feds.

Town’s woodwork was rattled early on in both halves while Rob Mitchell’s side warmed the Feds keeper’s gloves through Charlotte Proud, Aimi Beresford and Lauren Doyle. However, it was a fairly cagey affair that leaves Town with two games in hand to try and go one point behind unbeaten league leaders Hull City.

A spanner was thrown into the works for Hepworth United’s West Riding Premier Division title bid as a home clash with promotion rivals Yorkshire Amateur saw the visitors run out impressive 4-2 winners. Nadine Bates and Lindsey Hopton were among the scorers for the ‘Ammas’ as United now sit 11 points behind unbeaten leaders Tingley Athletic, albeit with two games in hand. Wetherby Athletic grabbed their first league win in dominating style, cruising 5-1 at Brayton Belles, who now become the only club in the league yet to earn a point.

Leeds Medics and Dentists’ strong recent form continued in their outing at Bradford Park Avenue, with debutant Joanna Start bagging a brace, while Natalie Woodhouse also scored for Leeds as they overcame Jade Nelson’s early equaliser for Bradford to win 3-1.

The hunt for first place shows no signs of letting up for Farsley Celtic Reserves, who powered to an astonishing 15-0 win at rock-bottom Dewsbury Rangers, while Clifton Rangers remain without a win this year after a 1-1 stalemate with Leeds City.

Another title twist saw second division Lower Hopton drop points for the first time this season, as Chloe Bethell’s double picked up a 2-0 win for visitors Ripon City.

Lower Hopton do remain top but are now at a disadvantage as they stay on the same points as second-placed Middleton Athletic, who now have a game in hand. A superb second-half display underlined Thackley’s early position as third division champions, as they turned a 2-2 half-time stalemate into an impressive 8-3 victory at Ilkley Town.

Ilkley scored through Jessica Tindale (2) and Olivia Boardman.

This allowed Tyersal to leapfrog Ilkley into second with a comfortable 6-0 victory over Durkar Devils, with Jamie Lukacs coming off the bench to net a brace, while Lauren Burnett, Nicky Davies, Amy Jackson and Abbie Tate also got on the scoresheet.