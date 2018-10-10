Women’s Football: Struggling Doncaster Belles deliver against in-form Guiseley Vixens

Have your say

Despite showing strong form in recent weeks Guiseley Vixens became the first side to drop points to Doncaster Rovers Belles this season.

Vixens lost 4-1 at home in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division despite levelling through Olivia Auker.

Meanwhile, Brighouse Town and Leeds United both advanced safely to the Fourth Qualifying Round of the FA Cup with encouraging victories. Town overcame Burnley 3-1 through Lindsey Tugby, Charlotte Proud and Lauren Doyle, while Leeds eased past Boro Rangers 8-0.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Amateur continued their early revival after dismantling Bradford Park in an impressive 5-2 win. Rachel Blythe, Rachel Slater, Michelle Walsh, Tanya Fozzard and Anna Tumilty-Gutierrez were all on target for Ammas while Natalie Bell and Jade Nelson provided Avenue’s response.

The only other league action of the day saw second-division Durkar Devils grab their first league victory in a 3-2 win over Thackley Reserves, while Farsley Celtic Junior Reserves made it four successive wins by beating Huddersfield Amateur 2-1.

The West Riding divisions, however, were dominated by the first round of the League Cup, as Leeds Medics and Dentists comfortably won 5-0 against local rivals Leeds United Development.

Victoria Palin grabbed a brace while Charlotte Romanis, Kellyn Arnold and Natalie Woodhouse also scored.

More rampant performances saw Hepworth United dispose of Dewsbury Rangers 8-0 through Abigail Iggleden (3), Laura Hirst, Jolene Forrest, Claire Berry, Sophie King and Paige Green, while Megan Butterworth (4), Vanessa Holroyd, Taylor Rushworth and Anna Mitchell’s goals saw Thackley sweep aside Ilkley Town 7-0.

Boroughbridge reached double figures against Brayton Belles with Isabelle Hassleman grabbing eight, while Aine Abbott, Emily Owen, Chloe Skye Dorrell and Emily Morton scored in a 12-1 rout.

Bethany Ellis, Raphaella Ward and Becky Woollin’s efforts sealed a 3-1 win for Lower Hopton against Leeds City who scored through Laura Taylor, while Silsden edged Skipton Town 1-0 through Natasha Mulligan.

Elsewhere, Republica Internationale advanced safely after Talin Aghanian’s hat-trick saw off Pontefract Sports and Social 3-1, while Phoenix beat Garforth Rangers 4-1 and Wetherby Athletic edged Premier Division high flyers Middleton Athletic 4-3 after Lucy Crann’s hat-trick and Lorna Wilkinson’s strike.

Sarah Hemingway’s equaliser for Brighouse Athletic meant a penalty shoot-out was needed to separate Athletic and Farsley Celtic Juniors after a 1-1 score-line, with Farsley winning the shoot-out 3-2.

Ripon City also edged past Tingley Athletic on penalties after drawing 1-1 through goals from Louise Wilson and Kellie Hawkridge.