Women’s Football: Stout-hearted Whites hunt down a third win on the spin

It certainly wasn’t a day for the faint hearted on Sunday owing to blustery, chaotic conditions.

But Leeds United did what they needed to do to take victory with Rebecca Hunt sealing a 1-0 win at Crewe Alexandra.

Leeds hit the bar through Emma Lee in the first half before Hunt provided the breakthrough on 63 minutes, making it three successive FAWPL Division One victories for United.

League rivals Brighouse Town haven’t won in the league since November, with Charlie Blythe having to rescue a 2-2 draw with 10-woman Liverpool Feds late on despite opening the scoring through Abigail Housecroft.

West Riding Premier Division leaders Hepworth United dropped points for the first time since September, with Sophie King and Rebecca Purchon scoring in a 2-2 draw with Brayton Belles.

However, second-placed Yorkshire Amateur couldn’t capitalise, drawing 2-2 in a feisty encounter with Brighouse Athletic, who scored through Melissa Griffiths (2), while Anwen Thurlow and Anna Tumilty-Gutierrez netted for Ammers.

Middleton drew 1-1 with Wetherby Athletic while Tingley Athletic had a much more comfortable affair in their 7-0 thrashing of Silsden.

No result could top Lower Hopton’s in the First Division however, as they destroyed Tyersal 15-0 through Dani Anthony (5), Ruby Marlow (3), Rachel Highe (3), Paige Lockwood (2), Bethany Faye, Ashlee Brack to stay second.

Ripon City still sit three points clear in first after Louise Wilson (2) and Bethan Ratcliff helped see off Skipton Town 3-0, while Thackley remain in with a promotion shout after winning 3-0 at Boroughbridge.

Lorna Gledhill’s superb strike earned Republica Internationale a 1-0 win over Ilkley Town, while Leeds City grabbed their first win of the season after beating Dewsbury Rangers 2-0.

In the Second Division, Farsley Celtic Juniors Firsts saw off their reserve side and league rivals 10-3 to keep their winning league start.

Ossett United Reserves remain top, however, with Lisa Deakin (3), Charlotte Gough, Grace Perry, Rachel Barber and new signing Grace Allen easing them past Garforth Rangers 7-0.

Leeds United Development had to scrap for their 5-3 win over Huddersfield Amatuer, with Jessica Endley (2), Hollie Gordon, Katie Astle, Molly Bridson sealing the victory, while Phoenix beat Durkar Devils 4-1 through Claire Graham (2), Megan Medley and Ikra Ali and Pontefract Sports and Social edged Thackley Reserves through Amy Smith.