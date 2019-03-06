Women’s Football: Hotshot and shot stopper sharing in the limelight

It’s rare to see both a goalkeeper and an attacker share the limelight in the same game, but this was the case for Guiseley Vixens on Sunday as Bethan Davies’ penalty save and Charlotte Gill’s screamer earned them a 2-1 victory at Stoke City.

The save came at a crucial time for Guiseley with the score at 0-0 on 30 minutes. And just six minutes later Olivia Auker took full advantage to fire Guiseley in front.

Stoke soon levelled just before half-time through Amy Hughes, but it was only to set up Guiseley’s brilliant second-half winner, with Beth Stanfield finding Gill who fired an unstoppable strike into the Stoke net to seal a second successive FAWPL North win for Guiseley.

A big promotion clash in the FAWPL North Division One ended in a dominant win for Brighouse Town, sweeping aside Chester-Le-Street in a 3-0 win.

Annabelle Cass and Charlotte Proud put Town in control at half-time, with Cass firing in from the edge of the box while Proud stroked in Emma Pilling’s cross from close range. Cass then turned provider after her flick-on found Lavinia Nkomo, who smashed in Town’s third to round off a superb win that sees them leapfrog their opponents into second.

The League Cup and Shield semi-finals were top of the bill in the West Riding divisions, with Bradford Park Avenue booking their place in the cup final after edging out Lower Hopton 5-4 on penalties.

A well-fought game in muddy conditions saw Dani Anthony put First Division Lower Hopton in front on 10 minutes. However, the Premier Division side responded 10 minutes later through Kirsty Russell. And it was only penalties that could separate them in the end, with Avenue winning 5-4 to make their first-ever cup final.

It was a much more simple affair in the Shield semi-final however, with Middelton Athletic cruising past Boroughbridge 5-0 to book their place in the final, taking place on May 6 with the other finalists yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, action in the Supplementary Cup still saw no reprieve for struggling Garforth Rangers, as they were thrashed 8-0 by Thackley Reserves with goals from Demmi Lee Pringle (3) Hope Nicol, Georgia Southwell, Lucy Turner, Laura Gadd and Tara Kirby.

After a poor recent run, Republica Internationale grabbed their first win in four, overcoming Louise Ross’ goal to beat Pontefract Sport and Social 2-1.