Women’s Football: Guiseley’s best to date cuts Forest down to size

After a difficult recent run, Guiseley Vixens turned in perhaps their best performance of the season, with captain Alarna Fuller netting a brace in a 3-1 at Nottingham Forest in the FAWPL North.

The home side were unbeaten in five games before the outing and took the lead early on when their goalkeeper, Rebecca Thomas, scored a rare goal from the penalty spot.

However, Fuller’s brace gave Guiseley a half-time lead before an impressive strike from Kirsty Hunt sealed a superb win for the Vixens.

There were yet more spot-kicks in the West Yorkshire derby between Brighouse Town and Leeds United, with Emma Lee and Charlotte Proud’s penalties resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Leeds went in front towards the end of the first half before pressure from Brighouse in the second half was rewarded with just five minutes left, as Proud’s penalty saw both sides stay level on points in fourth and fifth in the FAWPL Division One North.

West Riding Premier Division leaders Hepworth United maintained their unbeaten league start by overcoming Olivia Di Franco’s opener to beat Silsden 2-1, while Yorkshire Amateur kept up the chase in second after thrashing Leeds Medics and Dentists 6-1 through Leonie Hughes (3), Megan Outterside, Stephanie Robinson and Michelle Walsh.

Tingley Athletic were also rampant in their 6-0 victory over Brayton Belles, while Bradford Park Avenue and Brighouse Athletic played out a pulsating 3-3 draw, with Natalie Bell giving Bradford the lead early on before April Richardson and Sarah Hemingway made it 2-1 to Brighouse.

However, Avenue went back in front through Bell and Millie West before Melissa Griffiths snatched a late Brighouse equaliser.

Elsewhere, Thackley moved three points behind First Division leaders Ripon City by routing Republica Internationale 5-0, while Sarah Binns earned Tyersal a 1-0 win at Ilkley Town and rock-bottom Leeds City drew 2-2 with Boroughbridge.

Farsley Celtic Juniors continue to look unstoppable at the Second Division summit, winning 4-1 against promotion rivals Leeds United Development who were level at the break through Katie Breckin, but ultimately got overpowered by goals from Jasmin Cooper, Shauna Hill, Katie Platts and Camille Clark.

Rock-bottom Garforth Rangers meanwhile remain completely out of sorts, as they were thrashed 9-1 by Huddersfield Amateur with Charlotte Burton scoring Garforth’s only goal.

Pontefract Sports and Social leapfrogged Durkar Devils after beating them 5-2, while Phoenix won their penultimate game of the season 4-2 at Thackley Reserves.