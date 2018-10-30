Women’s Football: Frustrating month ends on high note for Vixens

Have your say

A largely frustrating month for Guiseley Vixens ended on a high note after beating Yorkshire rivals Hull City 3-1 in the FAWNL Northern Premier.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, with Hull taking an early lead but Vixens rallied to go 2-1 up at half-time through Olivia Auker and Ellie Olds goals, before Emma Sandways’ debut strike all-but secured the three points.

Leeds United’s potential promotion challenge suffered a setback as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Liverpool Feds in the Northern Division One.

An early promotion clash in the West Riding Premier Division saw Hepworth United beat Leeds Medics and Dentists 2-0 to leapfrog their opponents into first. Yorkshire Amateur made sure they kept pace at the top as Michelle Walsh’s brace and a strike from Isabelle Caress earned a 3-1 win at Wetherby Athletic.

Bradford Park Avenue surrendered an early two-goal lead over Tingley Athletic, with Olivia Duxbury and Katie Dormer putting them 2-0 up before being pegged back to 2-2.

Meanwhile, a sublime sister act helped earn Silsden a point against Brayton Belles, as Sophie and Laura Fagan-Gaines netted along with Isobel Di Franco in a 3-3 draw, while Ruby Oates (2) and Emily Owen scored for Brayton. Elsewhere, Brighouse Athletic stormed to a 6-0 win over 10-player Middleton Athletic.

The First Division also saw an early promotion clash but this one ended in a 2-2 stalemate as league leaders Ripon City drew with Thackley Firsts to stay three points clear at the top.

This gave Ilkley Town the chance to go within touching distance of Ripon, as strikes from Olivia Boardman, Natasha Sunderland and Rebecca Gill earned a 3-1 win at Leeds City that puts them three points off top with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Tyersal dispatched rock-bottom Skipton Town 3-0 with Abbie Tate (2) and Sarah Binns on the score-sheet.

The imperious start to the Second Division continued for leaders Ossett United Reserves after they swept aside Durkar Devils 5-0.

Huddersfield Amateur bounced back from last week’s hammering by thrashing Garforth Rangers 7-0.

Despite Katie Astle’s double Leeds United Development were undone in their clash with Farsley Celtic Juniors Firsts, who won 4-2 to hand Leeds their first loss this season.

Pontefract Sports and Social picked up their first win after edging Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves 1-0, while Phoenix beat rock-bottom Thackley Reserves 4-0.