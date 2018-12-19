Women’s football: Freescoring cup holders Guiseley Vixens ease into this year’s quarter-finals

Have your say

The return of the West Riding County Cup saw very mixed fortunes for last season’s finalists Guiseley Vixens and Bradford City.

For holders Guiseley it was another simple step in their County Cup defence into the quarter-finals as they eased past West Riding Second Division side Phoenix, 11-0.

Guiseley Vixens goalscorer, Olivia Auker (centre). PIC: Julian Barker

Monika Stube, Milly Ash and substitute Olivia Auker all grabbed doubles with Kirstie Hunt, Ellie Casper, Jodie Hunter, Elisha Hardcastle and Lauren Griffiths also on the scoresheet.

However, Bradford City crashed out in a shock 2-1 loss at Harrogate Town. Sophie Tinson’s first-half double put Harrogate firmly in control, with Hannah Shuttleworth’s goal proving Bradford’s only response.

Leeds United thrashed city rivals Yorkshire Amateur 8-2. Shameeka Fishley gave the Ammers a shock early lead, only for Emily Cassidy to grab Leeds an instant leveller.

From then on it was all Leeds, as a Katie Thompson hat-trick, a Beth Davies brace and goals from Shelbey Morris, and Faye Boshell sealed the win, with Rachel Slater grabbing the Ammers a second-half consolation.

Leeds United’s Reserves knocked out Bradford Park Avenue in an entertaining 8-4 win. Leeds fell behind early on through Alice Mcurich before reversing the scores through Ellie Hairsine and Megan Maxted. Katie Dormer then equalised for Bradford only for Mia Webb to put Leeds back in front.

A quick-fire brace from Natalie Bell gave Bradford a second-half lead, but Leeds’ response was rampant, as Webb, Maxted, Rebecca Fury (2) and debutante Abbie Langstaff all scored.

Brighouse Athletic saw off Ossett United Reserves 4-2 through Melanie Griffiths (2), Tiegan Rowley and Emily Holroid, while Charlotte Gough and Jemma Bennett scored for Ossett.

West Riding First Division promotion chasers Ripon City saw off Premier Division strugglers Brayton Belles 4-0, while a hugely exciting affair saw Altofts scrape past Castleford White Rose 5-4.

The quarter-finals see Altofts travelling to holders Guiseley Vixens, while Harrogate Town host Leeds United Reserves, Brighouse Athletic travel to Leeds United and Ripon await the winner of Harrogate Railway vs Brighouse Town.