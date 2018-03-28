Women’s Football: Brighouse braced for hectic schedule

Historic cup runs and match postponements have now left Brighouse Town with a very busy schedule in their race for promotion from the Premier League North Division One.

But, for now, the Orange Army remain undefeated in the league since back in September, after doubles from Aimi Beresford and Charlotte Proud sealed a 4-2 win over Chester-le-Street.

Charlotte Proud

After being handed a first defeat this year last Wednesday by Brighouse, Leeds United bounced straight back with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, with Carey Huegett’s first-half strike proving enough to seal a win that now moves them up to seventh.

However, Guiseley Vixens are still cursing their luck in Premier League North after a scrappy but even home affair with Derby County saw them lose 2-0 after an intended cross from Shannon Weston somehow found its way into the net before Lauren Cresswell’s unstoppable freekick left Guiseley bottom of the league and still without a win.

Meanwhile, Hepworth United’s pursuit of West Riding Premier Division leaders Tingley Athletic remains very much on after a brace from Joeline Forrest and a Hannah Nicholl strike earned a solid 3-0 victory at Bradford Park Avenue.

In-form Eleanor Field’s double saw Silsden see off Brighouse Athletic 2-0 for only their second win in six, while Wetherby Athletic gave their survival hopes a much-needed boost with a 6-0 thrashing of rock-bottom Brayton Belles.

Elsewhere, the first division title race took a huge twist after leaders Ossett Town were beaten 4-2 by second-placed Farsley Celtic Reserves, with Ellie Casper, Katie Platts, Aaliyah Allen and Beth Anderson’s goals leaving the Celt’s two points off top with a game in hand. Mid-table sides Clifton Rangers and Republica Internationale battled out a 2-2 draw.

Middleton’s seemingly unstoppable run continued in Division Two, after they crushed Hebden Royd United 10-0 to continue their perfect league record.

But it is Lower Hopton who remain top, albeit having played a game more, after battling to a 3-2 win at Boroughbridge, while Farsley Celtic Development picked up an impressive 5-0 win at Skipton Town.

The fight for second place in the Third Division saw Phoenix edge a great contest with Tyersal 4-3.

Thackley were knocked out of the West Riding League Cup semi-finals 4-1 by first division leaders Tingley Athletic, who will play either Farsley Celtic or Ripon City in the final.