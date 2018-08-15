West Yorkshire League: Merciless Hunslet Club hit top-flight returnees Wyke for six

Have your say

HUNSLET CLUB made the opening day headlines in the West Yorkshire League with a 6-0 hammering of Premier Division visitors Wyke Wanderers upon Wyke’s first game back in the top flight.

Kyle Swithenbank and Lee Turner both bagged braces for Hunslet whose Ryan Donoghue and Reece Williams also struck to complete the half dozen.

Nathan Kemp was among the scorers in a 3-0 win for champions Carlton Athletic over visiting Headingley. PIC: Steve Riding

Defending champions Carlton Athletic began with a victory as visiting Headingley were felled 3-0. Luke Booker, Nathan Kemp and Ben Scargill all notched for Carlton who are looking to win the Premier Division title for the third year in a row.

Last season’s runners up Leeds City started with a 3-1 success at new boys Salts for whom a Joseph Storey strike proved in vain while 2016 champions Beeston St Anthony’s were 2-0 winners at home to newly promoted Rawdon Old Boys, champions of Division One last term.

Gareth Groves and Matthew Moon both struck for the Saints who were third last term.

Last season’s Division One runners up Whitkirk Wanderers had their shooting boots on as visiting Robin Hood Athletic were blitzed 5-1 while Knaresborough Town won on the same day that their first team progressed in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Beeston St Anthony's goalscorer, Gareth Groves. PIC: Steve Riding

Town’s West Yorkshire League side obliged 3-1 at Horbury Town for whom Richard Mack was the solitary scorer.

There were only two opening-day draws with Field held to a 2-2 stalemate at home to Sherburn White Rose.

Jordan Byrnes and Jake Taylor netted for Field but strikes from Stuart Liddle and Daniel Middleton gained Sherburn a point.

Ilkley Town also took a 2-2 draw from their trip to Huddersfield Amateur.

Action resumes tomorrow evening when Hunslet Club host Whitkirk in what is first versus second at this very early stage. Carlton go to Robin Hood with Leeds City at home to Headingley and Beeston welcoming Horbury Town.

Kirk Deighton Rangers are the early leaders in Division One after a 7-2 battering of hosts Oxenhope Recreation.

But nobody outscored early Division Two leaders Campion, who hit hosts Garforth Rangers for double figures in winning 10-0 as Laurence Sorhaindo bagged a nap hand of goals.