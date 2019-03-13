West Yorkshire League: Leeds City hot shot Fowler’s a winner on and off the field

LEEDS City striker Adam Fowler has gone from cancer survivor to the club’s top scorer in just eighteen months.

After being diagnosed with testicular cancer in May 2017, Fowler had surgery on June 2 to have the tumour removed.

Dan Wiltshire shoots for Swillington. PIC: Steve Riding

However, just a few weeks later he was told that the cancer had spread to his abdomen and unerwent a course of chemotherapy.

After a gruelling journey, Fowler was finally given the all clear on September 27, 2017.

And while delighted to be back playing, Fowler still believes he could contribute more to Leeds despite already leading their scoring chart.

“It feels really good [to be playing again],” he said.

Swillington's Matty Marshall leaves Old Centralians goalkeeper Callum Keating at full stretch. PIC: Steve Riding

“Although I feel I could’ve scored a lot more with the chances I’ve had throughout the season, I still think I’ve had a good first proper season back since the recent events which seem like a lifetime ago now!”

Alongside his City commitments, Fowler is also playing weekly for Sunday side Main Line Social Club.

“It’s great to be back playing week in week out, Saturday’s and Sundays for the Main Line,” he explained.

“We’ve just cemented second place, Main Line’s highest finishing season if I’m correct!

“Football was definitely a main factor in keeping me motivated as I wanted to be back playing as soon as possible.

“If I remember rightly, three days after my last chemotherapy, I played against Beeston St Anthony’s for Ilkley Town, which just shows how keen I was to be back playing.

“I also had close family and friends who kept me motivated and upbeat throughout the process which has helped me to be where I am now.”

Upon returning to the sport, Fowler linked up with Beeston’s reserve side, looking to enjoy the game he loved once again alongside his friends.

However, after proving that he still possessed his deadly eye for goal, his attention turned to pursuing the game seriously again.

“I joined Beeston seconds with my mates just to get back into the swing of things and, most importantly, get my fitness back,” said Fowler.

“I wanted to get back into first-team football and I knew a few of the lads down there [at Leeds City] already.

“I had a good chat with Tom Liddell the manager about his views for the season and he saw me as a player who could play an important role this season, so I took the decision to move there where it’s turned out to be a good move.”

City have dropped only five points in their last six league games.

But such is the form of Carlton Athletic and Beeston above them, the Adel-based side now find themselves nine points off the Premier Division summit. While Fowler believes the team must improve, he isn’t ready to give up on those title aspirations just yet.

He added: “We’ve taken some tough results recently, where as a team we just haven’t been good enough.

“All we have to do now is take each game as it comes and try to win all our remaining games.

“That could still give us a shot at winning the league if Carlton or Beeston were to slip up.”

But Fowler was quick to point out: “They’re both strong teams with some great players who themselves will be looking to get top spot.”

****

CARLTON Athletic continued their 100-percent record in the cups this season, as they dumped Newsome out of the West Yorkshire League Cup with a 4-2 win, writes JAMIE WOODHOUSE.

Anees Younis put the Premier Division leaders ahead after only six minutes, but their Division One opponents responded quickly through Jamie Jobarteh on the 10-minute mark.

By the 35th minute though Younis had completed his hat-trick, while Reece Fennell made it 4-1 to the hosts at half-time.

Lee Bradshaw grabbed a consolation goal for the travellers, but it’s Carlton who march on in the competition.

Leeds had a more difficult afternoon as they were taken to penalties by Knaresborough Town Reserves. After the game at Manse Lane finished 1-1 at full-time, the visitors Leeds completed a routine 3-0 win on penalties to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Ilkley were the only Premier Division side taking care of league business, and they did exactly that with a convincing 5-1 win at Headingley.

Tom Fleming netted a hat-trick, while top scorer Toby Harris was also on target – Tom Smith completed the scoring for Town. That result moves Ilkley back into fourth spot with six games remaining.

In Division One, Kirk Deighton Rangers missed a golden opportunity to reel in the title-chasing top three after they were held to a 3-3 draw at Wetherby Athletic.

Jonathan Dockerty, Chris Travena and Joshua Wilson were all on target for the hosts who stretched their unbeaten run in the league to three games.

A Scott Nelson double helped Oxenhope Recreation to a 3-2 win over Featherstone Colliery. Owen Williamson was also on target for the home side. Kippax kept their faint of hopes of mounting a promotion challenge alive, running out 2-1 winners against Pool.

Glasshoughton Rock moved to within three points of Division Two leaders Campion Reserves after their 5-2 win against Tingley Athletic.

Jamie Simpson was the hat-trick-hero for Rock, while Josh Prudhoe and James Earley also found the net.

However, with three games in hand over Glasshoughton, Campion remain the favourites for the title.

Swillington Saints could not take advantage of their shot to gain ground on the pace-setters, managing only a 3-3 draw with Old Centralians.

COUNTY AMATEURS

TVR United closed the gap to leaders Golcar United with a 2-0 victory over Lower Hopton, writes THOMAS RITCHIE.

Goals from Ashiq Iqbal and Asif Iqbal were enough for TVR to earn the three points and make it back-to-back wins as they rebound from consecutive defeats. They are now within four points of Golcar United, albeit they have played a game more and have just three games remaining.

Lower Hopton suffered the difficult task of playing the top two back to back, and emerged with zero points. However, they remain fifth and are in a strong position to complete the season with a top-half finish.

Ryburn United demolished Steeton Reserves as they cruised to a 9-1 victory. Christian Silkstone and Reece Utley both struck braces for Ryburn, with Brad Tynan, Brad Waddington, Ashton Richardson, Mark Thompson and George Turner also finding the back of the net.

Greig Hudson’s first-half strike was as good as it got for Steeton who saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end, leaving them sixth in the table.

Ryburn have now lost just one of their last 13 games and have moved up to fourth, ahead of Lower Hopton.

Route One Rovers won a bottom-half battle as they defeated Toller 2-0.

Goals in each half from Mohammed Alam and Shoab Iqbal respectively secured the three points for Rovers, who had won just one of their last six games heading into this one.

Route One Rovers will now be confident of a top-half finish as they move within two points of sixth-place Steeton Reserves, with two games in hand.

Toller FC have now suffered back-to-back defeats with just one win in their last four leaving them in ninth position with just 17 points from their 18 games.

Elsewhere, Littletown and Lepton Highlanders saw their game postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.