West Yorkshire League: Beeston St Anthony’s aim to keep the pressure on Carlton Athletic

Beeston St Anthony’s know a near-perfect run will be essential if they are to deny Carlton Athletic a third straight West Yorkshire League Premier title.

The Leeds-based side extended their unbeaten run in the league to 11 games, with goals from Gareth Groves and Ashley Westcarr earning a 2-0 win over Ilkley Town.

Charlie Thompson, of Carlton, attemps to flick the ball away. PIC: Steve Riding

However, Carlton maintained their three-point gap at the top after their 3-1 victory at Headingley, leading Beeston manager Mark Halmshaw to confess his team must look to win all of their remaining eight games if they are to have a chance of dethroning the reigning champs.

He said: “We’re not overly concerned with where we are, but we’re not too pleased either.

“We are playing a bit of catch-up and, honestly, with the squad we’ve had this year I think the club has done really well.

“We’ve not had the biggest of squads, and that includes only one striker, but we’re still in with a shout [of winning the league] and we will be fighting for every point.

Headingley goalkeeper, Alex Buteux, saves under pressure from Nathan Kemp of Carlton. PIC: Steve Riding

“Realistically, I think we need a really good run if we are to win it, like the run we are on right now, 11 games unbeaten in the league. Our current form pleases us so now it’s a case of pushing on if we are to win the title.

“If Carlton win all their games, they will be champions, there is nothing we can do about that.

“All we can do is win our games and, with eight left, if we pick up victories in them all, I believe we will be champions. That’s what we have to cling on to.”

Leeds City were the final piece of the title puzzle, but their 4-3 loss to Hunslet ended their pursuit, in Halmshaw’s opinion.

“Yes, personally, I think they have too much to do now,” he explained.

“Being nine points behind Carlton its too much of an ask when they only have another nine games to play.

“I can’t see Carlton dropping nine points.

“I don’t think it’s a big shock that Hunslet beat them either because they are a top side themselves. The league is getting tougher; teams can all beat each other now.

“If you’re not on it and you let your guard down, then it can be all over in one game.

“We don’t want that to happen to us.

“We have to be able to push and go for it all the way until the end.

“I believe Carlton are still in all their competitions, so they have a tough run of games.

“Hopefully, if they still slip up, we will be there to capitalise on it.”

Following Ilkley’s defeat to Beeston, Hunslet’s win over Leeds became even more priceless as they jumped the Bradford side into the best-of-the-rest fourth place.

Whitkirk Wanderers moved six points behind Ilkley with their 4-0 win over struggling Wyke Wanderers.

Jason Kitchen opened the scoring before Oliver Maude came off the bench to net a brace, with Akeel Miller also playing the role of impact-sub to complete the scoring.

Salts sit just one place off the bottom, but the newcomers are beginning to look doomed to Division One, after their 5-0 loss at Huddersfield Amateur left them 10 points adrift of Sherburn White Rose in 14th.

Daniel Middleton’s double and Arran Hodgson earned Sherburn a vital 3-2 win over Robin Hood Athletic to extend the gap to Salts to 10.

Knaresborough Town and Horbury Town completed the action with a goalless affair at Manse Lane.

****

Hall Green United continue as Division One leaders after their 5-3 win over Kirk Deighton Rangers, writes JAMIE WOODHOUSE.

Adam Higgins netted for United, while Daniel Critchlow and Clifton Firth were both on target twice.

Aberford Albion, however, lost vital ground after a shock 2-0 defeat to East End Park. Liam Clark and Aaron Kitao did the damage for the visitors.

That result allowed Boroughbridge to move into second after they dispatched of Pool 3-1.

Jake Fletcher was on target twice, while Chris Simpson also found the net.

Newsome are now only a point adrift of Aberford after they handed a 6-0 drubbing to bottom side, Howden Clough. Karl Gledhill put Newsome ahead after only 10 minutes, before Jamie Jobarteh and Curtis Roberts made it 3-0 at half-time.

A Conor Sykes double and Darius Matheson goal in the second half repeated the figures.

It’s now back-to-back defeats for early-season promotion favourites Hartshead, after they went down 3-1 at Wetherby Athletic.

In an ultra-tight midfield there were positions swapping all over the place. Otley Town ran out 3-1 winners over Featherstone Colliery, Leeds Modernians picked up a 3-2 win at Oxenhope Recreation, while Kippax inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Rothwell.

Swillington Saints were the only one of Division Two’s top three in action, and they took full advantage, running out 1-0 winners at Old Centralians.

Daniel Waite scored the crucial goal in the 80th minute to put them six points behind leaders Campion Reserves.

That said, Campion do enjoy three games in-hand over their title rivals.

Shelley Reserves also had the chance to gain ground on the top three but couldn’t deliver, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat at Tingley Athletic.

That was Tingley’s first Division Two win since September.

Huddersfield YM moved level on points with Shelley in fourth after they thrashed Kellingley Welfare 7-2, in a game which was 2-2 at the break.

Altofts’ 2-0 win over Hunsworth completed the action for the weekend.