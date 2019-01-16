West Yorkshire League: All-weather set-up’s a real bonus for ’Bridge

WEST Yorkshire Division One leaders Boroughbridge are reaping the rewards of their new training deal and link up with Harrogate Town.

The club have begun using the revenue earned from several new sponsorship deals to fund regular training sessions at the CNG.

Daniel Empsall, of Hall Green, shoots at Old Mods. PIC: Steve Riding

This initiative started in October and is set to run until the end of March and allows the first team to enjoy training sessions at the National League side’s all-weather facility.

Boroughbridge secretary, Andy Young, believes access to these sessions are helping the team dramatically as they look to return to the Premier Division for the first time since 2015.

“We are definitely benefiting from the training sessions we are having at Harrogate Town,” Young explained.

“We train there every Wednesday night on their all-weather pitch for an hour, sometimes an hour and a quarter.

John Moore scores the third for Hall Green past Leeds Mods' goalkeeper Alex Hay. PIC: Steve Riding

“We are seeing amazing turnouts for these sessions. It is an excellent facility to be able to use. It is a new thing for this season. We started in October and it will run until the end of March. Being able to use such a prestigious set-up is certainly helping the squad; we are seeing big improvements in fitness, so that is the biggest benefit.

“It’s important to mention that our Reserves are also top of the West Yorkshire Alliance Division One, which creates competition within that first-team picture.

“There are so many good things going on at the club right now both on and off the pitch.”

Despite holding top spot in Division One, Young insists the team will not get ahead of themselves owing to the quality of the competition.

“Our manager Daz Ekin is very much of the mindset that we have 12 tough games left to play which we cannot look beyond,” said Young.

“We’re obviously delighted to be where we are, but we fully appreciate that nothing is decided yet and there are still many tough teams to encounter.”

Boroughbridge’s return to the summit a few weeks ago came in controversial fashion, with Aberford Albion’s game against Kirk Deighton Rangers abandoned after an incident involving the referee and a spectator.

Until the league reach a decision, however, Young says that Boroughbridge have put the incident to the back of their mind.

“We have tried to black it out because we have no clue what the outcome will be,” claimed Young.

“The only team we are bothered about in this situation is Boroughbridge, and that is our approach. All we can do is play our remaining games and, as for Aberford and Kirk Deighton, whatever will be will be.”

Boroughbridge faced a tough task at the weekend in the form of Pool, but it was an obstacle they were able to overcome. Jamie Algar and Josh Wagstaff netted for Pool, but goals from Edmore Murau, Chris Simpson and Phil Wix secured a 3-2 victory. Aberford faced a tough trip of their own as they travelled to Otley Town, with the title chasers held to a 3-3 draw at the Old Showground.

That result allowed Hall Green United to move into second after their 3-0 win at Leeds Modernians.

Kirk Deighton are seven points behind the top four, so it was a vital result for the Harrogate side as they ran out 3-1 winners at Hartshead, who sit just one place behind them in sixth.

Newsome were also on form, with goals from Karl Gledhill and Jamie Jobarteh giving them a 2-1 win over Rothwell and keeping them only three points behind Boroughbridge.

Oxenhope Recreation defeated Kippax 3-2, East End Park picked up a 1-0 win at Featherstone Colliery, while Wetherby Athletic ran out 3-0 winners over Howden Clough in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

****

CHAMPIONS CARLTON Athletic remain top of the West Yorkshire League Premier Division on goals difference after their 3-1 victory at Knaresborough Town, writes JAMIE WOODHOUSE.

Carlton hotshots Scott Hargreaves, Liam Moore and Anees Younis all netted a goal apiece for the visitors with Jack Carr providing the solitary reply from Boro.

Beeston St Anthony’s ensured they stayed level on points with their rivals – having played two games more – defeating visiting Wyke Wanderers 5-1.

Doubles from Gareth Groves and Matthew Moon were supported by a Stephen Crawford strike for Saints with Karl Fawcett netting for Wyke.

Leeds City lost significant ground, with their 1-1 draw at Horbury Town leaving them four points adrift of the top two and they have played one game more than Carlton. Jak Kelly gave Horbury a 25th-minute lead with Barry Frankland providing the sole response a minute after the hour.

Ilkley Town are now only four points behind Leeds after recording their third straight league win with a 4-0 triumph at Rawdon Old Boys.

Salts remain bottom after their 5-0 loss at Robin Hood Athletic, but it was a better weekend for their Bradford neighbours Field, who recorded a 3-0 win at Sherburn White Rose.

Whitkirk Wanderers inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Headingley, while Huddersfield Amateur beat Hunslet 3-1 to complete the Premier Division fixtures.

Campion Reserves maintained their four-month undefeated league run with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield YM.

The result keeps them on top of Division Two, but Shelley Reserves remain just four points behind after their 5-0 thrashing of Baildon Trinity Athletic.

Glasshoughton Rock are now three points clear of Swillington Saints in fourth after their 4-0 win over Knaresborough Celtic, while Saints suffered a 3-2 defeat to Kellingley Welfare.

Brighouse Old Boys rose off the bottom of the table after their 2-2 draw at Tingley Athletic. Altofts provided a goal-fest to finish the weekend action as they ran out 7-3 winners at Hunsworth.