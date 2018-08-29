West Yorkshire/County Amateurs: Usual suspects lead the way with 100 per cent records

BIG THREE Beeston St Anthony’s, Leeds City and Carlton Athletic all still have 100 per cent records in the West Yorkshire Premier with Saints leading the way on goals difference.

Beeston were Saturday’s highest scorers in blitzing bottom-club visitors, Salts, 7-1 as Daniel Daly and Sean Jeavons both bagged braces in addition to strikes from Matthew Moon, Joe Wood and Robert Dickinson.

The success followed Wednesday night’s 2-1 triumph at second-bottom Headingley in which Saints strikes from Gareth Groves and Lee Coleman eclipsed the Headingley effort from Nick Gledhill.

Beeston have won five out of five along with last season’s runners-up Leeds City who edged a 3-2 verdict at Saturday’s Division One hosts Rawdon Old Boys for whom goals from Henry Myers and Philip Stansfield were in vain with Rawdon now sixth. City also obliged 2-0 at ninth-placed Sherburn White Rose last Tuesday evening.

Champions Carlton Athletic were not in action at the weekend but continued their perfect start with a 2-0 win at home to Hunslet Club last Wednesday. Nathan Kemp and Anees Younis were both on target with Carlton’s plus-13 goals difference one better than Beeston’s despite having played a game less.

Fourth-placed Whitkirk Wanderers are the Premier’s only other unbeaten team following Saturday’s 5-1 romp at home to 11th-placed Huddersfield Amateur. Whitkirk’s Akeel Francis helped himself to a double with Ashley Bell, Derick Ngwana and Callum Harrison adding a goal apiece. Whitkirk visit Carlton tonight with Beeston away at 12th-placed Robin Hood Athletic and City at home to eighth-placed Knaresborough Town.

Littletown lead the West Riding County Amateur League following Saturday’s 6-2 blitz of third-bottom Steeton Reserves in which a four-timer from Patrick Sykes was supported by a Joe Jagger brace.

Thirsk Falcons are top of the Harrogate League having won both of their first two games. The other local leagues start this weekend.