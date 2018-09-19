West Riding County Amateur: Freescoring front runners threaten to make it a two-horse title race

LITTLETOWN remain unbeaten following five games in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division with Joe Jagger bagging four in a 5-2 beating of visiting Bradford Olympic.

Jagger’s fine moves were supported by a strike from Mat Schofield as goals from Kieron Bate and Zain Mushtak proved only a consolation for Olympic who dropped to fifth.

Littletown sit second and three points behind leaders Golcar United but with two games in hand.

The division’s frontrunners Golcar had their shooting boots on in a 7-2 romp at fourth-bottom Ovenden West Riding which already took their soaring goal difference to plus 24 after just eight games played.

Buddy Cox bettered even Jagger’s haul by netting a five-timer as efforts from Jay Carney and Ashley Scully proved in vain for the hosts.

Lower Hopton are third and one point behind Littletown but having played one game more following a 2-0 win at home to eighth-placed PFC.

James Heeley and Liam Royal were both on target for Lower Hopton to bag a fifth win of the season for a side who are yet to draw.

Route One Rovers are well poised in fourth, sitting five points below Lower Hopton and with three games in hand on them but they were not in action at the weekend.

At the other end of the table, Steeton Reserves moved six points clear of the bottom of the division and into ninth with a 2-0 triumph at third-bottom Lepton Highlanders. Josh Debenham and Will Knight struck a goal in each half for Steeton.

In the Premier Division League Cup, Ryburn United were awarded an away walkover from their clash at AFC Bingley.

This coming weekend sees leaders Golcar at Bradford Olympic with Lower Hopton entertaining fourth-bottom Oveden West Riding. Littletown are not in action.