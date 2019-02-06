Weekend Review - Tense triumph earns Pudsey a sporting chance

Sporting Pudsey aided their bid to beat the drop by edging a 5-4 thriller at home to Temple AFC in Division One of the Leeds Combination League, writes LEE SOBOT.

Alex McNichol’s hat-trick was supported by strikes from Sam Marshall and Daniel Cook to bring up the Pudsey nap hand with strikes from Matthew Hatch, Lee Davies, Owen Gartland and Taylor Gartland ultimately in vain for the fifth-placed visitors.

Pudsey stay third bottom but are now four points clear of second-bottom Crown & Anchor.

The only other surviving Combination clash came in Division Two with fourth-placed West Yorkshire Falcons soaring 3-1 at home to second-bottom Amaranth Crossgates Athletic.

Ed Stone, Tom Winterburn and Sam Hitchen all netted for the hosts with Joe Packer bagging what proved only an Amaranth consolation.

Two games received the green light in the West Riding County Amateur League with Littletown strengthening their title push with a 4-2 success at third-bottom PFC. A brace from Joe Jagger plus strikes from Pat Sykes and David Wright sent Littletown third, 10 points behind leaders Golcar United but with two games in hand. Ben McCardle and Shazad Ahmed were on target for PFC.

Route One Rovers also climbed to fifth with a 5-2 triumph at second-bottom Ovenden West Riding. A Sinmi Oyebanji treble and Irfan Afzal double put Route One in the right direction with Nathan Sloane and James Keegan providing the only two replies for Ovenden.

Two games survived in the Wakefield League with Division One leaders Nostell MW suffering only their second league loss of the season as hosts Waterloo moved third with a 1-0 victory. Jack Alton bagged the only goal of the game.

In Division Two, third-placed hosts, Pontefract Town, blitzed fourth-bottom New Carlton 4-1 with Andrew Palfreyman the sole scorer for the visitors.

In the West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy, Wakefield League leaders Crackenedge progressed into the quarter-finals with a 4-0 success at fellow Wakefield Premier Division side Fox & Hounds (Batley).

An Adam Williams double was supported by strikes from Scott Lightowler and Dominic Simpson.