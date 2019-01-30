Wakefield Sunday League: Plucky Peacock peck away before being out-gunned by Fryston

Have your say

Fryston firmed up their grip on top spot in Premiership 1 with a 4-2 victory at Peacock.

John Adey starred with a brace and their lead at the top was extended thanks to a surprise defeat for second-placed Hemsworth Miners.

They were beaten 4-1 at Whitkirk Wanderers and overtaken in the table by Shepherds Arms, who thrashed Wrenthorpe Rangers. Myles Emmett, Jamie Eyles and Brandon Kane got two each in a thumping 6-1 win, while there was also a narrow victory for Horse & Jockey away at Nostell Miners.

A 2-1 win saw Horse & Jockey leapfrog their opponents into seventh and open up a six-point gap between themselves and bottom club Wrenthorpe.

Meanwhile in Premiership 2, there was a first league win for Wakefield Athletic thanks to a hat-trick from Jordan Edge.

The 21-year-old was the main man in a 4-2 victory away at Pontefract S&S, with Ben Beaumont getting the other goal.

Their tally of just four points leaves them mired at the bottom of the table, however, after a goal-filled afternoon around the division.

Leaders Old Bank bagged their fair share of them in an 8-3 victory at Ackworth, while West End Terriers came out on top in a 5-4 epic against Beechwood Sundays.

Kirklands were the only team not to score as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Whitwood Metrostars, but the blow was softened as the two sides directly above them also lost.

Crown Scissett were beaten 4-2 at Graziers, while Redoubt were edged out 3-2 at home to in-form Rocking Horse.

Their perfect record endures and, level on points at the top with two games in hand, they will fancy their chances of overhauling Old Bank.

In Championship 1, Crofton Colts went top with a 2-1 win away to previous leaders Wakefield Athletic B, in a feisty top-of-the-table clash.

****

In the Wakefield & District Saturday League Premier Division, Crackenedge continue their 100 per cent record this season with a 3-0 victory over lowly Royston Cross, writes BEN WOODCOCK.

They now sit two points clear of Crofton Sports and have four games in hand.

However, Crofton Sports showed they won’t give up in the title race when they comfortably beat Durkar 6-1.

Morgan Hammond grabbed the consolation goal for the away side.

Meanwhile, Jack Armitage scored a brace and Thomas Ramsden also notched for Fox and Hounds in their 3-0 win away at Snydale Athletic.

This sees Snydale in third, slip five points behind league leaders Crackenedge.

Elsewhere, Beechwood Santos beat Overthorpe SC 8-3 in the League Cup, courtesy of a hat-trick from Stephen Cooper and a double from Macaulay Milburn.

In Division One, front runners Nostell Miners Welfare confidently beat rock bottom AFC Sheaf 6-1, they remain seven points clear at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, promotion chasing Red Lion Alverthorpe run riot in a hot encounter at Thornes. Two goals from Seikou Marega and Kieran Young set them up perfectly for their 8-3 success.

Elsewhere, Fieldhead Hospital were dominant in their encounter with second- bottom Thorn Tree United, their 4-0 victory sees them sitting mid-table on 16 points.

With Waterloo in League Cup action, Pontefract Sport and Social leapfrogged them into third place with a narrow 2-1 victory against lowly West End Terriers.

Matthew Clayton and Neil Pickersgill got their names on the scoresheet to secure the crucial three points for Pontefract.

Away from League action, Nathan Smith grabbed Waterloo’s solitary goal in their 1-0 League Cup triumph against Ossett Dynamos.

In Division Two, with leaders Howden Clough to having a fixture, Great Preston took the opportunity to close the gap between first and second.

A goal from Ashley Parker was enough to sink Pontefract Town who slipped to third after the 1-0 result.

Meanwhile, fifth beat sixth when Thornhill United eventually won out 4-2 against Snydale Athletic Reserves.

However, seventh placed Crofton Sports Reserves and eighth placed New Carlton couldn’t be separated.

A brace from New Carlton’s Grant Swift ensured the end result stood at 2-2.

Finally, Broadway condemned Overthorpe SC Reserves to another defeat to move four points clear of their opponents, after their 4-2 victory.