Wakefield Sunday League: Athletic brushed aside as Kirklands sweep up in second half

Joint-third placed Kirklands FC put in a superb second-half performance to brush aside lowly Wakefield Athletic 7-1 in Premiership Two.

The home side made a good start with Patrick Flowers going close with a good effort before a three-man move, involving Ash Young, Alistar Hill and Sam Murphy ending with James Lindsay, was denied by the visiting keeper with a good stop.

However, the experienced Kirklands outfit soon broke into their stride and scored twice through their leading marksman Luke McKenzie. The visitors’ dominance saw them fire in five more goals through McKenzie, to complete his hat-trick, Brad Johnson (2), Will Spurr and Joe Lord. Athletic’s solitary goal game through Jonathan Coward.

A hat-trick from Seikou Merega, which included a spectacular ‘rabona’ goal, helped Wakefield Athletic B to a well-drilled 8-1 success over Wrenthorpe Rangers Reserves in this Championship One.

Merega opened the scoring for Athletic before Kane Whittaker doubled the advantage.

Further goals followed from Carr, Danny Jones and Kieran Young (2) and Merega before the goal of the game came on 78 minutes.

Merega was forced wide but he cleverly adjusted his footing to score with a ‘rabona’ kick from a tight angle. Jake Newall then netted a consolation goal for Wrenthorpe before Kyle Clarke wrapped up the scoring from the penalty spot.

In Premiership One, leaders Shepherds Arms made it six wins from six with an 8-3 victory at Whitkirk Wanderers. Peacock Wakefield moved into third spot thanks to an 8-0 triumph over Wrenthorpe Rangers, while AFC Cutsyke picked up their first victory of the season with a 4-1 success over Horse and Jockey.

In Premiership Two, leaders Rocking Horse won 3-2 at Rock Inn and second-placed Wakefield Football Centre defeated AFC Ackworth 2-0.