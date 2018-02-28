Wakefield League: Title push is taking ‘real’ shape for top side Cross

Royston Cross FC moved clear at the top of the Wakefield & District Premier Division after a tight 1-0 victory at home to third-place Real Moor FC.

It moves them three points clear of Rock Inn FC, although Rock Inn have a game in hand, and their League Cup tie against Prince of Wales FC (OCR) was postponed.

The only other tie in the Premier Division to go ahead this weekend was at Crown Gawthorpe FC, the home side losing 5-2 to Crackenedge FC.

Crackenedge have won six and lost only one of their seven league games so far, and are a point behind Real Moor with three games in hand.

In Division One, a Nathan Perks hat-trick helped Prince FC stay top of the league after their 6-1 win over Walton Sports & Social.

It was needed, as challengers Durkar FC also won, beating Ossett Dynamos 1-0 at home courtesy of a Dominic Oldham goal. The two sides are a point apart at the top of the pile, though Durkar still have a game in hand.

FC Gascoigne Garforth beat Fieldhead Hospital 5-1 with five different scorers – Damon Barrow, Spencer Lund, Tim Robertson, Stuart Tetley, and Chris Wadkin all hitting the back of the net for the home side.

Red Lion Alverthorpe FC and Pontefract Sports & Social also shared the goals in their League Cup tie, but the away side came away with a 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, in the Jim Callaghan Cup, Ryhill FC travelled to Snydale Athletic and came away with a 2-0 victory thanks to strikes from Regan Barry and Barry Braiden.

Waterloo FC took advantage of second-place AFC Heckmondwike’s League Cup tie to move four points clear with a 2-1 away win over Dewsbury Westside.

Heckmondwike now have four games in hand over Waterloo though, and a semi-final place in the Division Two League Cup after their 2-1 win over FC Thornes.

Snydale Athletic Reserves will also be in the semi-finals, after their 2-0 win over West End Terriers FC.

Back in the league, Nostell Miners Welfare moved themselves to within a point of third place with their 4-0 win over Thornhill United, and Horbury Athletic and Howden Clough both picked up three points.