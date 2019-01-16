Schools/Junior Football: Leeds Schools B-team’s A-game nets cup double

leeds schools under-11s B followed up their recent West Yorkshire Cup triumph by winning the Green ’Un Cup U11 tournament.

Leeds began with a 2-0 victory over Scarborough, with Ben Furness crossing for James Wilson to put away for the first. Carmelo Brandao then bagged the second. Sheffield provided the next opponents with Leeds falling to a 1-0 defeat, meaning a second-placed finish in the group and a semi-final against other group winners Barnsley.

Barnsley went 1-0 up but Brandao set up Manu Turner-Fielder to make it 1-1 leading to a penalty shootout for a place in the final. After two saves from goalkeeper Ethan Riley, Morgan Crew’s successful spot kick in sudden death sent Leeds to the final for a rematch with Sheffield.

The only goal came when Mahmoud scored with five minutes to go but Sheffield answered by throwing everything forward, and the Leeds defence once again stepped up to do their job: a free kick that hit the bar, a goalmouth scramble and keeper Riley pulling off a fingertip save.

Determined ROTHWELL TOWN Under-17s moved two points clear at the top of Division One of the Garforth League with a 3-1 victory at Harrogate Railway Juniors.

A strong blustery wind and a bumpy pitch meant good football would be at a premium.

The first 10 minutes produced little in the way of chances until a high ball out of the Rothwell defence deceived both a Harrogate defender and the goalkeeper and left Kyran Sharlotte with an empty net to put Rothwell one up.

What few chances that were created fell to Rothwell with Liam Ormsby winning two corners although the Rothwell defence had to be alert as the wind was behind Harrogate and Harry Sykes, Arron Brown, Joe Barker-Smith and Alfie Procter all applied themselves well to nullify any danger.

In midfield, Lewis Thornton, Owen Hindley, Will Powell and Dan Bradley were doing a similar job keeping the opposition at bay.

Two chances did come Rothwell’s way but Bradley mis-hit his shot and Powell was robbed as he was about to shoot from Lewis Branton’s pass. Half-time came and Harry Dalziel in goal had not had a serious save to make.

The first action of the second half saw Hindley put Branton through but his low shot was pushed round the post.

Max Grimes had to dive at a forward’s feet to smother danger. Rothwell increased the pressure and Sharlotte, Hindley and Powell all had chances saved by the athletic keeper. As regularly happens, missed chances are bad news and a fine finish from Harrogate saw them equalise. This setback seemed to galvanise Rothwell and Thornton shot inches over and the keeper tipped over a Bradley effort.

Finally, a good run and cross from Hindley caused confusion in the box and Sharlotte poked home to regain the lead.

In injury time, a fine move of interpassing between Bradley and Sharlotte saw Rothwell settle the game when the latter headed home for his hat-trick.

This result cements Rothwell at the top of the league with victory at one of their main rivals with Town now two points clear of Horsforth St Margaret’s Under-17s Colts and with two games in hand.