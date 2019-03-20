Saturday League round-up: Farsley Celtic strengthen their grip on title

Have your say

FARSLEY CELTIC Juniors strengthened their grip on the Premier Division title with a comfortable 3-0 win over third-placed Grangefield Old Boys.

This game was only one of eight matches that went ahead in the whole of the Yorkshire Amateur League owing to the abhorrent weather conditions.

Ali Saho Kaira heads goalwards for Middleton Park at Shire III. PIC: Steve Riding

Farsley took the lead thanks to a defensive error, which allowed in-form Louis Surtees to grab a goal.

Farsley’s second didn’t come until the 65th minute when Ben Wilson hammered home at the far post.

Surtees then doubled his goal tally and sealed all three points for Farsley as their likelihood of winning the title increases; the champions elect are seven points clear at the top.

In the Championship, only one game survived and it was Mount St Mary’s v Leeds Independent in a huge relegation six-pointer.

Chris Field clears for Shirec III. PIC: Steve Riding

Independent sat bottom of the table as they travelled to Mount St Mary’s. Andy Bradshaw got his first league goal of the campaign to put Mount St Mary’s 1-0 up at the interval.

Tom Welsh and Fitzgerald Chikoba got one each in the second half to put the game to bed.

And only one game survived in Division One, an eight-goal thriller involving Thornesians and Idle FC.

The three points helped Idle close the gap on league leaders Collegians ahead of their crunch away match against them next week.

Goals for Idle came from Ryan Mitchell (2), Adam Medley, James Royal and Aaron Irving. Thornesians goals came via Jordan Page, Jack Willis and their man of the match, Gaz Hills.

In Division two, the only game that was played was between Shire Academics Reserves and Colton Athletic.

It was an enthralling goal-fest from start to finish.

Shire took a 2-0 lead after only 23 minutes.

Colton pulled a goal back on 31 minutes when Spencer shot low into the corner after good work from Chris Hick and Jordan Thackery.

After leading 2-1 at half-time Shire extended their lead on 52 minutes and were 3-1 up.

Colton reduced the deficit on 68 minutes, when Hick slotted home from a tight angle after some good build-up play. Six minutes from time, Colton looked to have rescued a point as they equalised.

But, with minutes to go, Shire scored after a scramble in the Colton box to make it 4-3.

Scorers for Shire Academics were man of the match Will Thomas (2), Alfie Thornton and sub’ Gordon Love.

The solitary game in Division 5 was between Centralians and Thornesians III.

Centralians defeated Thornesians III 4-3.

Visitors Thornesians III led 2-0 at half-time-and then 3-1 but went on to lose the game 4-3.

Centralians scorers were, man of the match Andy Serotsky (2), Danny Pace and Janghir Gulzar.

Thornesians scorers were Pip Hayes (2) and their Portuguese international Birame Monterio.

n The rain and swirling winds were the real winners last weekend as just one fixture was contested in the West Yorkshire Premier Division, writes Adam May.

Horbury Town’s narrow 1-0 win, thanks to a strike from 19-year-old Jak Kelly, saw the side register their eighth win of the season to leapfrog Robin Hood Athletic.

The three points could give them a bit of extra confidence before hosting league leaders Carlton Athletic this weekend. The current table toppers have lost just once all season and have a game in hand on second-placed Beeston St Anthony, who travel to mid-table Field in the hope of closing the gap with seven games remaining.

Division One also fell foul of the awful weather with all five scheduled games postponed. This weekend should make up for the cancellations, however, as Aberford Albion, in third, welcome leaders Hall Green United.

The hosts sit four points behind with three games in hand.

In Division Two, the only fixture that survived gave the visiting punters something to cheer as Tingley Athletic edged a six-goal thriller. Goals from Jermaine Savery and Elliott Walker added to Adam Harkin’s brace sank Baildon Trinity Athletic on their own patch.

Baildon sit a point above bottom club Brighouse Old Boys who will be hoping to improve their poor form when they visit 11th-placed Hunsworth this weekend.

n In the Wakefield & District Premier Division, the contest between Fox and Hounds and Royston Cross fell foul of the weather,

The elements also got the better of the League Cup tie, which was set to be battled out by Beechwood Santos and Durkar.

Meanwhile in Division One, just the one game beat the wet weather. Fieldhead Hospital recorded a 10-3 victory over eighth-placed FC Thornes.

Other encounters in Division One, which included West End Terriers’ visit to AFC Sheaf and Ossett Dynamos’ clash with Pontefract Sports and Social were postponed.

Elsewhere, the League Cup fixture between Red Lion Alverthorpe and Nostell Miners Welfare will be be played at a later date.

In Division Two, a waterlogged pitch called off the contest involving Crofton Sports and Overthorpe SC Reserves.

Also, Thornhill United went four games unbeaten after a 5-2 success at Garforth WMC .

And second-placed Great Preston are now just two points off Howden Clough after they beat the league leaders 3-1.

In the West Riding County Amateur League, Steeton Reserves won a high-scoring thriller with PFC 5-4, writes Thomas Ritchie.

The sides were level at 2-2 at the break, but Steeton were able to outlast their opponents thanks to an Arron Hollingdrake brace and goals from Jack Morrall, Andy Howard and Alistair Morgan. A superb Men Miller hat-trick and a Zubair Khan strike wasn’t enough for PFC who have still won only three games all season, and remain second from bottom.

Steeton strengthened their fight for a top-half spot, moving five points clear of Route One Rovers, who have two games in hand.

Ryburn United moved up to third as they dispatched Toller FC 6-3.

Reece Uttley and George Turner both struck braces for the visitors, with Jake Finch and Brad Tynan also finding the back of the net. Brendan Maltby was on target twice for the hosts with Hadeep Gahfoor also registering.

But defeat leaves Toller in ninth with 17 points from their 19 games.