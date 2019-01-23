Saturday Cups: Woodkirk hit Overthorpe for six to reach semi-finals

THIRD-tier Yorkshire Amateur League outfit Woodkirk Valley stormed into the semi-finals of the Heavy Woollen FA Wheatley Cup with a 6-1 romp at Wakefield League top-flight hosts Overthorpe Sports Club.

Ben Holdsworth enjoyed an afternoon to remember against the former County Amateur League side with a four-timer to go with strikes from James Tesseyman and Callum Thorpe.

Littletown's Joe Jagger celebrates after a goal against Fox & Hounds in the Heavy Woollen Cup quarter-final. PIC: Allan McKenzie/YWNG

Woodkirk, top of Division One of the Yorkshire Amateur, will be joined in the semis by Yorkshire Amateur League Championship front-runners Gildersome Spurs Old Boys who progressed with a 4-2 win on penalties at West Yorkshire Division Two side Tingley Athletic after a 2-2 draw.

Adam Harkin fired the hosts ahead but goals from Lee Thrush and then Jamie Lloyd had Gildersome on course for normal-time progression until Harkin took the game to penalties with his second goal of the game.

The lottery was won thanks not only to some decent Spurs penalties, but also two superb saves from stand-in Spurs keeper Ben Keedy who is more recognisable at the other end of the pitch.

County Amateur League outfit Littletown breezed through with a 4-0 triumph at home to Wakefield League side Fox & Hounds (Batley). Joe Jagger’s double was supported by strikes from Callum Wheatley and Pat Sykes.

Littletown goalscorer Joe Jagger is congratulated by a team-mate. PIC: Allan McKenzie/YWNG

West Yorkshire Division One side Hartshead progressed with a 3-1 win at home to Wakefield League leaders Crackenedge for whom a Timothy Clarke strike proved in vain.

In other cup action, Route One Rovers struck a blow for the West Riding County Amateur League in the Wharfedale & District FA Challenge Cup with a 2-0 success at home to the West Yorkshire League’s Rawdon Old Boys.

Sharaz Hussain struck a double for the hosts who are joined in the next round by West Yorkshire League high flyers Ilkley Town following their 6-0 romp at Otley Town Reserves. Ilkley’s Toby Harris notched a double with Adam Davey, Joe Hendrie, Matt Whitehead and Tom Smith all adding a goal apiece.

West Yorkshire Division One side Pool also progressed with a 3-1 win at home to divisional rivals Otley Town thanks to a Ryan Firth hat-trick.

TVR United bounced back from their humbling at the hands of top dogs Golcar United as they thrashed Bradford Olympic 10-3 in the West Riding County Amateur League, writes THOMAS RITCHIE.

Faisal Shabir and Habeeb Renman were both at the top of their games as they hit hat-tricks, whilst Danny Hussain, Mohammed Ismaeel, Jinaud Taj and Asif Iqba were also on target for United. Goals from Zain Mushtaq, Subar Rajas and Fath Warrach were not enough for Bradford, who remain in seventh following their eighth defeat of the season.

TVR have moved up to second, trailing the league leaders Golcar United by seven points with two games in hand.

In the only other league game in the division, Ovenden West Riding won only their third game of the season as they comfortably defeated Toller 4-1.

The damage was done as Ovenden raced into a 3-1 half-time lead, before adding to their tally after the break. A Nathan Sloane brace and strikes from Jordan Pettifor and James Keegan sealed the three points. Mohammed Rashid’s strike for Toller was ultimately in vain, and his side’s struggles continue as they stay ninth in the division with just 11 points from 13 games. Ovenden’s win moves them six points clear of basement side Lepton Highlanders and on to 10 points from their 14 games.

Leaders Golcar were on cup duty and stormed into the next round of the Huddersfield District FA Challenge Cup with a 4-0 win at home to Slaithwaite. Doran Jordan was at the double with Alex Hallam and Joshua Lang also netting. Lepton Highlanders, though, lost out 3-0 at AFC Lindley.

Steeton were knocked out of the Keighley District FA Challenge Cup following a 4-3 loss on penalties at Steeton Reserves after a 3-3 draw. A Sam Fox double and Greg Hudson struck took Steeton to spot kicks.

In the Halifax FA Challenge Cup, Shelf United progressed with a 2-0 triumph at Ryburn United thanks to goals from Ben-Grech Brooksbank and Luke O’Brien.

Huddersfield Amateur were also 3-0 winners at Sowerby Bridge.

In the Harrogate & District FA Whitworth Cup, Knaresborough Town walloped Harrogate League hosts Pateley Bridge 6-1.

Boro’s Paul Atkinson, Derrelle Goodison, Tom Hesketh, Tendai Machama, Brandon Bligh and William Lenehan all netted one each.

In the Barkston Ash Challenge Cup, a John Mallinson strike gave Aberford Albion a 1-0 success at Malt Shovel.

Kippax Reserves, though, were seen off 3-1 by visiting Thorpe United Reserves.