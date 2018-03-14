Round-up (Leeds Combination League): Palfrey puts away treble for HT Sports

Have your say

KIPPAX SUNDAYS hosted the weekend’s sole surviving game in the Leeds Combination League but the goals rained in for leaders HT Sports who left with a 5-2 victory and a Steve Palfrey hat-trick.

Richard Jackson and Jonathan White both netted for the third-bottom hosts but Palfrey’s treble together with strikes from Jay Davis and Lee Turner gave Sports the victory that opened up a three-point gap back to second-placed Whitkirk Wanderers who have also played a game more. Third-placed Hope Inn Whites are six points behind Sports but with three games in hand.

Harehills' Ricky Smith comes under pressure from Jason Prior, of Sporting Pudsey. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Eight games survived in the Wakefield Sunday League sphere with Ferrybridge Progressive 3-1 winners at home to Peacock in the Landlords Cup. In Premiership Two, West End Terriers moved top by edging a 5-4 victory at third-bottom Crofton Colts. Horse & Jockey climbed to second with a 5-2 success at home to second-bottom Kirklands while seventh-placed Wakefield Football Centre obliged 4-3 at sixth-placed Whitwood Metrostars.

In Championship One, AFC Ackworth climbed to top spot with a 3-1 triumph at home to sixth-placed Railway Inn.

In the Presidents Cup, hosts Rocking Horse galloped to a 9-0 romp against Sandal Galaxy while Nostell Miners Welfare saw off visiting Pontefract Sports & Social 5-4.

Hosts Viaduct and Thatched House shared a 2-2 draw.

Every game in the Heavy Woollen League was postponed.

On the Saturday front, Halton Moor exited the West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy after a 6-1 loss at Ovenden West Riding.

Wakefield City suffered a 5-1 defeat at Horbury Town in the Wakefield FA Cyril Craven Challenge Cup.

In the Wakefield League Premier, second bottom Crown Gawthorpe bagged a 2-2 draw at Prince of Wales who are now fifth while third-bottom Eastmoor cruised in 9-1 at bottom club Pontefract Town.

Division One leaders FC Prince beat fifth-placed visitors Snydale Athletic 5-4 while Durkar obliged 1-0 at White Swan in the Division One League Cup. In the Division Two League Cup, Nostell Miners Welfare saw off visiting Crofton Sports Reserves 2-0.

In Division One of the Harrogate League, seventh-placed Boroughbridge A won 2-1 at third-placed Bedale AFC Reserves.

Pateley Bridge chinned visiting Knaresborough Celtic Reserves 3-2 in the Senior Cup while Thirsk Falcons booked their place in the North Riding County FA Challenge Cup final by hammering visiting Tockwith 8.