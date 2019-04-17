Park Life: Sophie Christian makes Wakefield & District Sunday League history

Have your say

SOPHIE Christian made history on Sunday by becoming the first female official to be appointed to a Wakefield & District Sunday Football League Cup final in the Premiership One League Cup final between Peacock and Shepherds Arms.

Having been recently promoted to the Senior County Referees’ list (Level 5), Christian has progressed through the promotion system, officiating in many different leagues and cup games including The Women’s FA Cup. Christian also acts as a mentor to newly qualified referees.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Christian, who received a round of applause from a spectators post the final ceremonies.

n Nominations have opened for the 2019 McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards, in association with the four UK Football Associations.

The awards recognise and celebrate the work of grassroots volunteers across the UK who make a real difference to their local communities.

The awards are supported by several football legends, including Sir Geoff Hurst, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Casey Stoney MBE, Martin Keown and Pat Jennings, and receive thousands of nominations each year.

The awards, which take place in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland feature a wide variety of categories which reflect the huge range of roles that volunteers play, including Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Football Mum of the Year and Community Project of the Year.

