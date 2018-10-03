Park Life: Nelson focused on West Yorkshire League Whitkirk – but has one eye on the Northern Counties

UPWARDLY mobile young boss Les Nelson admits he is aiming to take his managerial career into the Northern Counties – but not before achieving further progression with Whitkirk Wanderers in the West Yorkshire League.

Former Seacroft WMC chief Nelson has taken Whitkirk from the brink of relegation from Division One to promotion to the top flight with the support of joint-manager Lutel James.

Whitkirk Wanderers joint-manager, Lutel James.

Nelson admits his NCE ambitions for the longer term are no secret but the joint-Wanderers chief is loving life at Whitkirk with whom he hopes to make even further inroads.

“I’m so pleased a club like Whitkirk are now in the Premier as I believe they deserve to be there,” said Nelson.

“The club know my aspirations are to be managing in the Northern Counties and higher. I have built great relationships with clubs such as Glasshoughton, Hemsworth Miners’ Welfare, Garforth and Yorkshire Ammers.

“There’s some real potential to do great things with some local Northern Counties teams so we will see what happens on that front. But, for now, my focus is to ensure Whitkirk continue to grow.

“I would also like to say building a club takes more than one person and none of this would have been possible without my joint manager, Lutel James, who has been absolutely fantastic!

“His guidance, support and player attraction has been second to none. We have different management styles but it works so well, which is really pleasing. I have nothing but respect for Lutel and it’s so pleasing to be working alongside an ex-professional footballer who brings with him bags of experience.

“I would also like to thank our reserve team manager Sean Burton, who is doing an incredible job this year along with assistant Ashton Campbell.”

Whitkirk now sit fourth in the West Yorkshire Premier.