Park Life: Crackenedge keep nerve to edge out quarter-final foes

UNBEATEN WAKEFIELD League leaders Crackenedge edged an intriguing quarter-final at home to Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves in the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy.

Saints, second in the West Yorkshire League Alliance Division One, led through a rocket of a shot from Jake Topp and while Crackendge equalised, Beeston led 2-1 at the interval after a free-kick from Aaron Connor flicked in off the ear of Benn Greenwood.

Saints’ Terrell Phillips then rattled the crossbar but a challenge from Matty Wood gave Crackenedge the opportunity to level from the penalty spot which they duly obliged with.

Crackenedge then netted the winner 15 minutes from time when a mix-up between Mikey Hill and Alex Houghton saw the ball land in the Saints net. Crackenedge will now take on Malt Shovel in the second semi-final on April 18.

Elsewhere in the quarters, the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Leeds City Old Boys finally saw their brave run ended through a 2-2 loss at Linthwaite.

Linthwaite will now play either Wortley or Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves who face off this weekend.

n The future of women’s refereeing is in good hands with the West Riding County FA recently having run a female-only referee course at Castleford Academy which saw 26 trainee referees participate.

The course was available for a discounted price as part of the ongoing commitment from The FA, West Riding Girls Leagues and the Leeds United Foundation to increase the number of female referees in the West Riding. Mark Haywood, West Riding County FA referee development officer, said: “It’s something we’ve not done to this extent before and we are proud of everyone who took part.”

For details of two upcoming West Riding FA referee courses visit www.westridingfa.com