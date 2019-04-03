Park Life: Carlton chase quadruple as ‘cup season’ comes to its climax

WEST Yorkshire League leaders Carlton Athletic will continue their quest of a quadruple tonight against divisional rivals Field in the first semi-final of the West Riding FA County Challenge Cup (kick-off 7.30pm at Fleet Lane).

Nine places and 32 points separate the two sides in the West Yorkshire Premier with tonight’s victors at Fleet Lane set to meet either fellow West Yorkshire Premier side Huddersfield Amateur or York outfit Church Fenton in the final on Wednesday, May 1. The second semi takes place next Wednesday night,

Tonight will also see Carlton discover their opponents in the final of the Leeds and District FA Senior Challenge Cup.

In an all West Yorkshire League tie, Premier outfit Whitkirk Wanderers will take on Division One side East End Park at Bracken Edge (7.30pm) in a bid to seal a final date against Carlton, who edged out thriving Yorkshire Amateur League Championship side Wortley 1-0 in the first semi final.

As well as being in pole position in the West Yorkshire title race, Carlton are also through to the semi-finals of the West Yorkshire League Cup.

The final of the Leeds and District FA District Cup will be between Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves and Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves, taking place on Wednesday, April 17 at Bracken Edge. Carlton’s Reserves were beaten 4-1 in the second round at Hunslet Club Reserves, who were then knocked out by Leeds City Reserves whose run was ended by Whitkirk in the semis.

The semi-finals of the West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy take place in two weeks’ time with Wortley taking on Huddersfield League leaders Linthwaite Athletic in the first of them on Wednesday, April 17 at Fleet Lane. Recently crowned Wakefield League champions Crackenedge then take on Malt Shovel (Selby) the following night.

The final takes place on Wednesday, April 24.

n West Riding FA have announced that 119 new SSE Wildcats Centres are coming to the county in 2019, meaning a total of 138 – the largest in the country.