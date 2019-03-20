Leeds qualifier for world’s biggest five-a-side tournament

The world’s biggest five-a-side tournament, is back for 2019 with the competition stopping off in Leeds for a qualifing stage.

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five arrives in Leeds on the Friday, March 22, at Powerleague Central.

Now in its fourth year, the tournament will follow the same unique format dreamt up by the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

With games only lasting ten minutes and teams losing a player every time they concede, it’s all about fun, fast paced attacking football. Payers must be between the ages of 16-25 to participate, although two players out of the maximum seven per squad can be over 25.

Successful teams from the local qualifiers will go on to compete in the national final in May, with the winning teams going on to compete in the world finals at the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr in Praia Grande; Brazil, an academy set up by Neymar Jr himself to help disadvantaged youths in surrounding areas take part in a variety of sports.

The road to Brazil and the World Final will see players from more than 40 countries and six continents battle it out for global glory in front of Neymar Jr himself, with the winners having the chance to take on the Brazilian superstar in an exhibition game at the end of the tournament.

In what was a first for the competition, last year saw the introduction of an all-women’s tournament, with Brazil’s very own Resenha 013 becoming the inaugural women’s world champions.

Last year’s tournament was fiercely competitive, with both UK sides; Scorpianz (men’s) and Eagles (women’s) unfortunately falling short in the group stages. Speaking on the tournament, Eagles team captain Harriet Pavlou said: “It’s so refreshing to see a tournament that actively promotes women’s football. Often tournaments like this are restricted to just men’s teams so it’s brilliant to see girls getting a chance to showcase what they can do on the pitch. Our team came together through social media but we’ve made lasting friendships because of it. I’d encourage anyone thinking about it to sign up, we definitely will be!”

To sign up for Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five visit: www.neymarjrsfive.com