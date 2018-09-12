Leeds Combination League: Whites rally to dash New Pudsey’s victory hopes

Hope Inn Whites maintained their perfect record in the Jubilee Premier Division with a 2-1 win away at New Pudsey.

James Allan scored an opener for the home side, but after the break Josh McLean and Jordan Missin sealed the win for last year’s league champions.

Colton goal scorer, Josh Ridgeway. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Colton bounced back from the previous weekend’s heavy defeat with Bill Roberts, Joshua Gould, Chris Parkin and a penalty for Joshua Rigdgeway finding the net to secure a 4-0 win over Kippax Sundays.

Bramley Town hosted HT Sports for a 0-0 draw, with the travelling team moving to second place in the league. Goals by Nathan Chadwick, Craig Hodder and Jordon Tate helped to secure a 3-2 win for New Armley, away at Seacroft WMC.

In the Premier Division, East Leeds Celtic hosted Harehills WMC in a 10 goal thriller. A James Banner hat-trick, as well as goals from Steve Johnson, Luke Rudd, Nylle Rosendale and Jack Twiford saw the home team win 7-3, with Harehills’ goals coming from David Allanson and a brace from Phil Jarvis.

The Woodcock AFC beat Hunslet Club Sundays 3-1 at home, with goals from Connor Archer, Andrew Roebuck and Danny Alcock. Steve Keeling netted for Hunslet. FC Armley Sundays are top of the table after two games with a 4-1 victory at Moortown Albion.

Mark Temple Baker, Jack Barker, Stephen Hancock and a Moortown own goal sealed victory, with Geoff Clarkson scoring for the home side. Andrew Campbell’s double and one from Charlie Freeman for Swillington Welfare were not enough to seal a win against East End Park WMC Sundays, as the away side managed to respond each time through Nathan Ransom and Paul Sykes, with Cameron Spratt scoring a late equaliser off the bench to draw 3-3.

True Brit had no trouble finding the net in Division One, thrashing Northern Star 8-0 away from home to go top of the table.

Kirkstall Crusaders Academy moved into second with a 2-0 win at Oulton Athletic while Temple AFC could only manage a 1-1 draw at home against Crown & Anchor AFC. Bardsey Sunday travelled to Commercial HQ to record a 2-1 win.