Leeds Combination League: Vital win kick-starts Kippax’s survival campaign

THE top division in the Leeds Combination League saw just one game played at the weekend but it was a vital one for beleaguered Jubilee Premier Side Kippax.

Starting the new year joint bottom of the league, Kippax gained a welcome three points with a 3-2 away win over third-bottom Bramley Town.

Armley Sundays FC's Alex Fenner gets a toe to the ball ahead of Luke Rudd of East Leeds Celtic FC. PIC: James Hardisty

Brian Edwards and Rhys Nelson had scored for Bramley, but a brace from Josh Morley and a strike from Archie Taylor sealed victory for Kippax who are now second-bottom and three points clear of New Armley.

In the Premier Division, East Leeds Celtic shared a 1-1 draw with leaders and hosts Armley as a Luke Rudd goal earned the Celtics a point.

This gave second-placed The Woodcock a chance to move within three points of top spot and they duly delivered with a resounding 5-0 win over bottom club Swillington Welfare.

Luke Cook (2), Josh Higgins, Andrew Roebuck and Danny Alcock all scored for The Woodcock.

East Leeds Celtic FC's Adam Derradji prepares to tackle Mark Kay of Armley Sundays FC. PIC: James Hardisty

Hunslet’s poor league form continued as they fell 3-1 away to Horsforth Saints, Brandon Caleb scoring a consolation for Hunslet but a Barron hat-trick put the game beyond the visitors.

Struggling Harehills claimed a creditable 2-2 home draw against mid-table Moortown Albion. David Allanson and David Morley were the goal scorers for Harehills with Brad White and Scott Stainthorpe netting for Moortown.

Things are getting tight at the top of Division One with Bardsey and Acorn showing no signs of slowing up in their relentless battle for the title.

Bardsey maintained a two-point lead at the top after dismantling bottom side Crown & Anchor 7-0 at home. Tom Franklin claimed a hat-trick whilst Leon Walker (2), Eddie Clayton and Joel Deacey rounded off the scoring.

Second-placed Acorn faced a similarly struggling team in Northern Star but were unable to romp to victory in the same fashion as Bardsey. As it was, Acorn had to settle for a 2-0 win with goals from Glenn Metcalfe and James Crowther.

Sporting Pudsey and Amaranth Crossgates Athletic continued their miserable seasons in Division Two with 4-2 and 6-1 losses respectively.

Jonny Wright provided the only bright spot for Amaranth as they lost by five goals at home to league leaders Rothwell.

Goals from Daniel Pinnington, Tom Wint, Jose Flores and Tim Wambunya saw West Yorkshire Falcons triumph over Sporting Pudsey.

The best action in the division was seen in the clash between Western Juniors and Bramley Lions.

David Morris and Rees Lloyd scored the Juniors goals with Matty Lofthouse (3), Robert Lewis-Brookes (2), Lev Macsay, Dean Wood, Kynan Wrigglesworth and Matty Christopher scoring for the Lions to seal an emphatic 9-2 win.

Republica Internationale showed their steel in the Division Three mid-table clash as they beat AFC Elford 3-0 at home.

Waddah Alhason, Santos Camara and Dan Hickson were the scorers for a rampant Republica.

In the only other fixture of the weekend, Armley Reserves fell 3-0 at home to Pudsey Athletic who scored through James Obank, James Burrill and Adam Cole.

****

HOLDERS HT Sports booked their place in the West Riding FA County Sunday Cup quarter-finals by squeezing a 2-1 win at Sandy Lane, writes JOHN MCNAMARA.

A double from striker George Kovacs proved enough to put the New Farnley side in the last eight with HT the only victorious team from the Leeds Combination League.

New Pudsey may well be performing well in the league but their cup run was cut short as they were beaten comprehensively, 6-0 away by Crossflatts Village.

Main Line Social are another side doing well in the league but they were also dumped out of the cup as they lost 3-0 to former Combination side Leeds City Rovers, now of the Wharfedale Triangle League.

In the fourth round of the Sunday Trophy, Rodley beat Peacock Bar narrowly, 1-0 at home, thanks to a strike from Brad Longhorn.

The all-Leeds clash between Sheepscar and Old Crooked Clock, who were crowned Kirkstall Cup champions last year, was won 4-1 by Sheepscar with the goals coming from Daniel Sheriffe (2), Dom Blair and Jason Stapleton.

New Inn Whites failed to bring their recent form into the clash with Bramham as they suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat following their third-round victory over Barnsley Amateurs.

Ben Howarth and Shane Sowden managed to get on the scoresheet for New Inn Whites.

Kirkstall Crusaders Academy travelled to Huddersfield to face Clifton Rangers and returned back along the M62 empty-handed after suffering a 2-0 defeat. Farris Emara scored twice for Sporting Pudsey, but those goals were not enough for his side as they crashed out 4-2 to East Bierley Village after knocking out Amaranth Crossgates Athletic in the previous round.

Meanwhile, registration is open for the West Riding County FA’s 21 Days of Positvity programme that is part of a new initiative for grassroots clubs.

Starting on January 21, the three-week course is aimed at helping coaches develop their skills and create a positive atmosphere within their club. More details at www.westridingfa.com