Leeds Combination League: Treble is still on for Hope Inn Whites after scorer Stephen Crawford’s crackers

HOPE INN Whites maintained their quest for a treble as Stephen Crawford hit a double to sink New Pudsey 3-2 in Sunday’s Sanford Cup semi-final.

New Pudsey’s Joe Thorpe also notched a brace but Crawford’s double salvo together with a strike from Danny Maw sent the Leeds Combination League champions through to the final where Kippax will lie in wait.

New Pudsey goalscorer Joe Thorpe is undone by Hope's Daniel Brown. PIC: Tony Johnson

Whites have already been crowned champions of the Jubilee Premier with a perfect 12 wins out of 12 and tomorrow evening will see them take on Leeds City Rovers in the final of the Leeds & District FA Sunday Senior Cup at Bracken Edge (7.30pm).

Rovers also have a 100 per cent record in the Wharfedale Triangle League in which they have already been crowned champions with three games left to play following 15 wins out of 15.

The Jubilee Premier League season drew to a close over the weekend as HT Sports and Kippax played out the last fixture of the campaign.

HT’s 4-3 victory was a fitting end to an exciting season which saw them finish third, three points behind second-placed Main Line Social.

New Pudsey's John Mallinson and Andrew Gallager, of Hope Inn Whites, go toe to toe. PIC: Tony Johnson

Ryan Bailey (2), Jason Davis and Steve Palfrey were the scorers for HT with Archie Taylor, Kieron Turnbull and Nicky Mooring finding netting for Kippax. That result bookended a torrid season for Kippax in which they lost all but one of their 12 league games, finishing rock bottom.

Division One side Kirkstall Crusaders Academy finished their season with a 7-1 home victory over Temple. Anthony Williamson (3), James Burgess (2), Rexhep Ejupi and Aaron Chapman bagged the goals for Crusaders.

Despite that result it was a season of might-have-beens for the Crusaders as they ended the season just three points behind Division One winners Bardsey. For Temple it was a shoddy way to end what has been a fairly good season. Temple finished the campaign in fifth, and will be looking to build a title push next time around. Second-bottom Crown & Anchor restored some pride, beating Oulton Athletic in their final league game. Pete Atkin and Jake Dall struck the pivotal goals with Daniel Rose grabbing a consolation for Oulton.

With their hopes of the league title dashed weeks ago, True Brit fell to a 5-2 defeat against mid-table Sporting Pudsey. Jamie Halsall and Dan Ajibona scored for True Brit but the team will be keen to put this result behind them as they focus their efforts on a title tilt next season.

In Division Two, second-placed Sheepscar look intent on finishing the season in impressive fashion. The title may be out of reach but that didn’t seem to affect their players as they romped to an 8-0 win over Sporting Pudsey seconds.

Tony Pemberton (4), Ricardo Brown (2), Tyrone Otley and Daniel Lucas scored for Sheepscar leaving them four points behind champions Rothwell with one game left. For Sporting Pudsey, that result represented their 14th loss of a season that culminated with them propping up the division.

Division Three winners Pudsey Athletic were routed 4-1 by mid-table New Armley Reserves.

Lewis Jeng scored for the champions but braces from Shane Collins and Ian King secured victory for New Armley who finish in sixth.