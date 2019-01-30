Leeds Combination League: Main Line’s hopes are dashed by the Whites in Sanford Cup opener

Have your say

First and third from the Jubilee Premier faced off last weekend in the first round of the Sanford Cup and it proved to be an exciting encounter.

Despite goals from Bradley Francis-White and Callum Woodhouse, Main Line Social fell 3-2 to the irrepressible Hope Inn Whites.

Main Line's Bradley Francis-White opens the scoring against Sanford Cup first-round visitors, Hope Inn Whites. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

In the other Sanford Cup tie of the weekend, penalties were needed to separate New Armley and Harehills.

A frantic tie finished 3-3 with Dale McCormack (2) and Nathan Chadwick scoring for New Armley and Daniel Macinkowski, David Allanson and David Morley netting for Harehills.

It took 14 penalties to separate the teams with New Armley eventually triumphing 7-6 from the spot.

Meanwhile, in Jubilee Premier action there was a glut of goals in the clash between New Pudsey and Kippax.

Main Line's Jake Topp goes close under pressure from Hope Inn's Scott Jones. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

James Allan stole the show for Pudsey, scoring four goals as they romped to an 8-4 victory.

A Levi Forber brace and strikes from Declan Wilkinson and Chris McCarthy completed the scoring for New Pudsey.

The race for the title in the Premier Division took a sudden turn with league leaders Armley losing spectacularly to Hunslet Club at home.

A brace from the unstoppable Richard Wheelhouse and Jake Francis as well as a goal from Ashley Gales sealed an improbable 5-2 win for Hunslet Club.

That result gave The Woodcock an opportunity to leapfrog Armley at the top, and they duly obliged with a regulation 4-2 win over Horsforth Saints.

William Klasswa-Ntambi (2), Andrew Roebuck and Jordan Elwood were the goal scorers for the new league leaders.

Rodley compounded relegation-threatened East End Park’s misery with an 8-1 thumping.

Pat Sheehan was the only East End player to leave the pitch with his head held high after scoring his side’s only goal. Brad Longhorn (3), Kurtis Heyes (2), Adam Carson, Jordan Heyes and Lewis ShanBanjo were on the money for lowly Rodley.

Bottom-side Swillington Welfare must have been fearing a similar result when they travelled to third-place East Leeds Celtic. Despite losing, Swillington acquitted themselves well in a narrow 2-1 outcome. Luke Rudd and Jack Twyford goals sealed the three points for East Leeds Celtic.

Division 1 title champions elect, Bardsey, continued their relentless pursuit of the title with a 4-1 win over Oulton Athletic, who scored through that man Phil Negelein again. Jordan Deacey (2), Tom Franklin and Leon Walker were the scorers for Acorn.

Kirkstall Crusaders Academy remain nine points behind the leaders after goals from Faisal Sheikh, Rexhep Ejupi and Adam Oatridge secured a 3-1 win away to Commercial HQ.

True Brit made it eight wins from 11 as they thumped ninth-placed Crown & Anchor 8-2.

Dan Flesher and Arnold Fyfield were left to fight over the match ball after both scored a hat-trick while Blaine Watson and Marcus Liburd completed the scoring for True Brit.

Sporting Pudsey breathed life into their survival bid with a 1-1 draw away to Temple.

Jordan Rubain scored for Pudsey with Matty Hatch grabbing the goal for Temple.

The biggest mismatch of the weekend’s amateur football saw Division 2 leaders Old Crooked Clock travel to struggling Amaranth Crossgates Athletic, writes JOHN McNAMARA.

Danny Harrison (6), Jamie Davies (2), Ben Milner (2), Macaulay Hammill, Martyn Howe, Jack Duncan and Isaac Denny sealed a 14-1 win for the Clock. Joe Packer scored from the spot for Amaranth.

That result was needed for Old Crooked Clock as they maintained their two-point lead at the top over Rothwell and boosted their goal difference to +32.

Rothwell romped to victory in similar fashion as they thrashed Sporting Pudsey seconds 9-1 away. With a game in hand, Rothwell will be confident of overhauling the two pointsbetween them and leaders, Old Crooked Clock.

Bramley Lions made it a clean sweep of defeats for Division 2’s bottom three as they fell 4-2 away to Sheepscar. Kynan Wrigglesworth and Sam Brook scored for the beleaguered Lions but a strike from Craig Maynard and a Warren Moore hat-trick secured three points.

West Yorkshire Falcons are the ‘best of the West’ after claiming a hard-fought 2-1 win at Western Juniors. Reece Lloyd scored for Juniors with Falcons scoring through Jose Flores and Sam Hitchen.

With Athletico Bramley not in league action, New Inn Whites took their chance to climb to the top of the Division 3 table with a routine 3-0 win over New Armley Reserves.

Tom Smith, Sam Innes and Phil Davis scored to move New Inn Whites to top spot on goal difference.

Third-place Pudsey Athletic had a fruitful weekend as they won 5-0 at West Leeds. Adam Cole (2), Duncan Spence, Kingsley Dove and an own goal were the scorers for Pudsey, who remain two points off the top with two games in hand.

Republica Internationale stopped the rot as they drew 4-4 with Bramley Amateurs. Matt Booth, Josh Booth, Connor Walsh and Jack Smith struck for Republica.

And there was something of a shock as fourth-place Original Oak lost 1-0 at home to Elford – Riyadul Islam’s sole strike was the difference between the two sides.