Leeds Combination League: Hope ends for HT as Whites net cup semi

The postponed Sanford Cup clash between HT Sports and Hope Inn Whites was finally played out last weekend with the Whites emerging victorious.

Aide McCormack had scored for HT but that strike was not enough to derail one of the area’s best teams.

HT Sports' Steven Palfrey fends off Andrew Gallagher to get a shot off.' PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Division 1 leaders Bardsey faced off against divisional rivals Oulton Athletic in the semi-final of the LUTY Cup, squeaking through 3-2.

Jordan Deacey, Joel Deacey and Leon Walker struck to guide Bardsey to the final.

Away from the drama of the cup there was nothing to separate Premier Division sides Hunslet and The Woodcock.

Martin Roebuck found the net twice for league leaders The Woodcock whilst Richard Wheelhouse hit a brace for Hunslet Club.

Hope Inn's Kingsley Wetherald slots his penalty past Ross Monaghan, the HT goalkeeper,to make it 3-1. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

With Bardsey and Oulton in cup action there were only two league fixtures and there was not much to get excited about in the clash between Kirkstall Crusaders Academy and True Brit.

A solitary strike from Rexhep Ejupi settled the tie as Kirskstall fought their way to all three points.

There was better fare in the clash between Temple and Acorn. A Dave Turner hat-trick and a goal from Emilio Bozzo helped Temple to an unexpected 4-2 victory.

Corbin Carrington and Sam Jennings were on the score sheet for Acorn who will be hoping to get their title bid back on track next weekend.

In Division 2, Sheepscar edged out West Yorkshire Falcons 3-1 courtesy of goals from Warren Moore (2) and Adie Phillip.

In the other Division 2 fixture, Amaranth Crossgates Athletic’s poor run of form continued as they were beaten soundly, 2-0, at home by Bramley Lions.

A mere month ago New Armley Reserves were stranded at the bottom of Division 3, now they are three points clear of the bottom thanks to a 2-0 victory over West Leeds. Macauley Elliot and Ian King were the scorers for New Armley.

Elsewhere strikes from Matt Connolly and Gavin Connor helped Original Oak hold league leaders Pudsey Athletic to a 2-2 draw.