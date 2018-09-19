Leeds Combination League: Davis pots two as HT clear up at New Armley

HT Sports grabbed their second win of the season in the Jubilee Premier last weekend, moving up to top spot in the process.

Jay Davis struck twice and Lee Turner added a third for HT in a 3-1 away victory at New Armley – the only blot on the copybook being a Mark Ferguson penalty.

Kippax Sundays picked up their first point in a 4-4 draw with Bramley Town. Tom Charles bagged a brace on his first start of the season, with Kippax’s other goals coming from Harry Pickup and Calum McDonald.

Kippax next take on title chasers Hope Inn Whites who beat Seacroft in their second game of the season.

Colton kept up their good start, dispatching New Pudsey 4-2 at home.

Strikes from Joe Thorpe and Levi Forber were merely consolations for Pudsey as efforts from Chris Parkin (2), Matty Ellis and Ashley Bell sent Colton third.

The Jubilee Premier’s bottom side Main Line Social were not in league action last weekend as they took on Hunslet Club Sundays in the first round of the Sunday Senior Cup.

Main Line take on Bramley Town next weekend in the league and confidence will be high after their 7-0 demolition job of Hunslet Club.

Bradley White stole the limelight with four goals, whilst Adam Fowler, Josh Procter and Joe Hudson all got in on the goalscoring action.

Only two sides in the Premier Division managed to maintain their 100 per cent start in the shape of The Woodcock and Armley Sundays.

The Woodcock recovered from a Lewis Shenbanjo goal at East End Park to run out 4-1 winners. Armley went one better though as they saw off Swillington Welfare 5-1 at home. In third are Horsforth Saints who coasted to a 3-0 home win over East Leeds Celtic.

Harehills remain rooted to the foot of the table after a narrow home loss to Rodley. Andrius Kerys and Daniel Cinkowski both struck for Harehills, but that was not enough for the home side to avoid defeat.

Jordan Heyes was at the double for Rodley with Jacques Thompson hitting the vital goal in Rodley’s 3-2 victory.

True Brit lead the pack in Division One after recording their third win of the season over Oulton at home. Shaun Stead struck for the visitors, but goals from Andy Thomas and Mike Smyth sealed the win for True Brit.

Acorn were another side to maintain their perfect record as they conquered Bardsey 6-4 winners. Josh Simpson scored four of Acorn’s goals.

The division’s other fixtures were high-scoring affairs as Commercial trounced Sporting Pudsey 6-2. Matthew Durrans’ brace was overshadowed by goals from Chris Jones (2), Estefano Joaquin, Kyle Jeffrey, Luke Coates and Anthony Coates for Commercial.

Northern Star and Temple shared nine goals, three of which were struck by Kieran Dunn, Connor Ewart and Andy Quershi for Northern Star. A Turner hat-trick, a Hatch brace and a Liddel strike sealed all three points for Temple however.

Kirkstall Crusaders and Crown & Anchor were both in District Cup action, playing out a tight 0-0 draw that was eventually decided on penalties – 3-1 in Kirkstall’s favour.

Rothwell Sundays and Old Crooked Clock sit joint top of Division Two of the Leeds Combination League, writes JOHN McNAMARA.

Rothwell ran out 5-0 winners over second-bottom club Amaranth Crossgates Athletic but things weren’t so easy for Old Crooked Clock who had to battle to a 3-2 home victory over West Yorkshire Falcons.

Joe Egemole and Joe Smith struck for the visitors but efforts from Luke Boden, Rhys Evans and Mark Turner sealed the points for Old Crooked Clock.

The best viewing in Division Two came in the clash between Sporting Pudsey seconds and Western Juniors in a 5-5 draw.

Leeds’ answer to Emmanuel Petit – Liam Petit – struck for Pudsey as an own-goal, a Chris Blackburn brace and a Kevin Saynor goal completed Pudsey’s five-goal haul.

Western Juniors had Charlie Sopp – with a brace – Danny Lee, Patrick Sheehan and Karl Ferguson to thank for their five goals and share of the spoils.

Elsewhere in the division, a double from Danny Robinson and a goal from Oliver Edwards weren’t enough to help Bramley Lions avoid a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Churwell.

Tesfa Powell and Dom Blair were the goalscorers for Sheepscar in their routine 2-0 home win over Headingley Rovers.

In Division Three, Elford did their goal difference the world of good as they posted a ‘cricket score’ against West Leeds.

Hat-tricks from Abdullah Farrukh and Riyadul Islam, coupled with braces from Hammad Ali and Harmil Garewal and strikes from Usman Mahmood and Adiel Ali saw Elford declare at 12-1. Carl Woolin got the one for West Leeds.

Republica Internationale will feel hard done by after Oliver Lines and Connor Walsh strikes were not enough to see them avoid a 3-2 beating at Athletico Bramley.

That result sent Athletico to the top of Division Three, two points ahead of Pudsey Athletic who were also successful at the weekend.

Keelan Milner scored an impressive brace and Matt Dickey and James Burrill both hit the back of the net too as Pudsey dispatched Bramley Amateurs 4-0 at home.