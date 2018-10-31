Leeds Combination League/Cup: Maw’s the merrier after derby hat-trick

HOT SHOT Danny Maw slammed in a hat-trick as Hope Inn Whites continued their perfect start to the Jubilee Premier season with a thrilling 5-4 success at title rivals HT Sports.

Kingsley Wetherald and Jordan Missin also netted for the defending champions as last season’s runners-up were chinned by a single goal to leave them second and five points behind Hope Inn who also have a game in hand.

Bardsey's 'Jordan Deacey scores at Acorn (Bramley) FC. PIC: Steve Riding

Whites, who have won six out of six, next entertain fifth-placed Bramley Town this coming weekend over which County Cup matches take centre stage.

Bramley recorded their second league win of the season in stunning style as second-bottom hosts Seacroft WMC were battered 7-0.

Marc Wilson helped himself to a treble with strikes from Brian Edwards, Aidan Phillips, Shane Hanson and an own goal putting the visitors in seventh heaven. Seacroft are back in league action this coming weekend at Kippax in an early-season basement battle with Kippax, one place and one point below Seacroft but with a game in hand. Main Line Social maintained their excellent start to the new campaign with a 4-2 triumph at New Armley who dropped to sixth.

Bradley Francis White was at the double for Main Line for whom Adam Fowler and Ryan Sharrocks also netted with goals from Jordan Tate and Mark Ferguson not enough for New Armley.

Tom Franklin, of Bardsey Sunday, gets to grips with John Brook of Acorn (Bramley) FC. PIC: Steve Riding

Fourth-placed Main Line are six points behind leaders Hope Inn Whites but with a game in hand. New Pudsey climbed to third by walloping third-bottom visitors Colton 9-1, led by a John Mallinson hat-trick.

Gregg Sergeant added a brace with Robert Nicholson, Rick Simpson, Matthew Kelly and David Thornton also on target as Mikey O’Brien consoled Colton.

In the Premier, East Leeds Celtic climbed to second by hitting bottom-club hosts, Harehills, for double figures in a 10-2 romp.

Jack Twyford blasted a four-timer with James Banner adding a brace in addition to a goal each from Ahmed Zia Aseal, Lee Johnson, Dale Venables and Chris Sergeant.

Ryan Abbot bagged a brace in vain for Harehills. Celtic are now one point behind leaders FC Armley Sundays who have a game in hand.

Sundays were not in action as their trip to Swillington Welfare postponed following the death of 21-year-old player Kieran Marshall.

Elsewhere in the division, Rodley sit third and level on points with East Leeds but also with a game in hand after a 2-0 win at sixth-placed The Woodcock.

There are then three points back to fourth-placed FC Horsforth Saints who were beaten 5-2 at Moortown Albion who are up to seventh.

Scott Stainthorpe’s treble was supported by goals from Brad White and Pete Hill for the Albion nap hand. Moortown host second-bottom East End Park WMC this weekend in the only scheduled game in the Premier.

East End Park remain second-bottom after a 3-0 loss at Hunslet Club who rose to fifth with a 3-0 success, achieved through a Jake Francis double and Killian Mabey strike.

East End remain two points behind third-bottom Swillington Welfare and five ahead of pointless bottom club Harehills who have played a game more.

LUTY CUP

THIRTEEN goals were scored at Amaranth Crossgates Athletic who were dumped out of the LUTY Cup at the first-round stage despite netting a nap hand in an 8-5 loss to Bramley Amateurs.

Dave Morley Snr, Joe Packer, Jack Harris, Liam Wilson and Jonny Wright all netted for Division Two side Amaranth but doubles from Tom Vare, Deacon James and Danny Plow plus goals from Connor McCreadie and Anthony Thorpe put Division Three outfit Amateurs in round two.

Fellow Division Three outfit Original Oak also moved through with a 2-1 giantkilling of sorts at Division One hosts Crown & Anchor. A Jon Hart treble, Jordan Chapman brace and Ed Brittleton strike sealed the upset with goals from Adam Pullford and Michael Joyce not enough for the hosts.

Bardsey edged a 5-3 success at Division One leaders Acorn (Bramley) chinned by their title rivals. A Pat Furlong treble and Jordan Deacey double did the business for Bardsey.

Division Three leaders Athletico Bramley fell to a 2-1 loss at Division One high flyers True Brit for whom Marcus Liburd and Dan Gale both struck. New Inn Whites were also beaten 4-3 at Division Two hosts Bramley Lions for whom a Kynan Wrigglesworth double was supported by strikes from Danny Robinson and Andy Lonsdale.

AFC Elford were trumped 3-1 by visiting Oulton Athletic of Division One with strikes from Phl Negelein, Rich Hallas and Shaun Stead outweighing the Elford effort of Riyadul Islam. New Armley Reserves were blitzed 9-3 at Division Two leaders FC Rothwell.

Republica Internationale were also sent packing 7-2 at Division One hosts Sporting Pudsey while FC West Leeds were eclipsed 4-0 by visiting Division One promotion pushers Temple AFC.

In an all Division Two tie, West Yorkshire Falcons flew in 2-1 at Churwell while Headingley Rovers held their nerve to win 4-1 on penalties at home to fellow Division Two side Sporting Pudsey Reserves after a 2-2 draw. Western Juniors also progressed on spot kicks with a 3-0 verdict at home to Division One side Kirkstall Crusaders Academy after a 2-2 draw.