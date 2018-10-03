Leeds Combination League: Colton are railroaded by rampant Main Line

MAIN Line Social continued their good form in the Jubilee Premier by recording a 4-0 home victory against Colton, who were terrorised by Main Line striker Ryan Sharrocks.

Sharrocks netted a hat-trick for his side with Bradley Francis–White grabbing the other goal.

Haydn Bowler, of FC Armley Sundays, shoots as The Woodcock AFC's Danny Alcock tries to block. PIC: Steve Riding

With Hope Inn Whites not playing, HT Sports had the chance to leapfrog them in the table, but lost out to New Pudsey keeping them two points off top spot. Luke Kitson, Greg Sargeant and Declan Wilkinson struck for Pudsey while Dave Dennison scored a consolation for HT. That result moved New Pudsey to third, just one point behind HT Sports.

The best of the action came in the fixture between New Armley and Bramley Town as the teams shared 14 goals.

Unfortunately for Bramley, they scored only four of them while Armley grabbed the other ten. Mark Ferguson netted five times and Jordan Tate grabbed a hat-trick and Josh Summers and McCauley Elliott finished off the scoring for New Armley.

Swillington Welfare claimed their first win of the season in the Premier Division by grinding out a 1-0 victory over bottom side Harehills who remain pointless. Fellow strugglers Moortown Albion fell to the same scoreline at home to Rodley who had Bailey Wright to thank for the winner.

Danny Alcock, of The Woodcock AFC, nips in to stop Armley's Haydn Bowler. PIC: Steve Riding

There was a top-of-the-table clash to enjoy as second-placed The Woodcock travelled to table-topping Armley Sundays who just edged a seven-goal thriller. Mark Kay, Garry Driscoll and Haydn Bowler (2) sealed a victory that sent Armley three points clear.

Horsforth Saints moved to within a point of The Woodcock following a 4-2 victory at East End Park. Andrew Jarret and Terry Tomlinson scoring for East End.

East Leeds Celtic kept up their impressive form by beating Hunslet Club 5-2 away from home. Richard Wheelhouse struck for Hunslet but that wasn’t enough for his side to avoid defeat.

In Division One, Northern Star were dealt another blow as they were hammered 9-2 at home by mid-table side Commercial. The scoreline would have been worse had Robert Roberts and Matthew Simon not scored late consolations for Northern Star.

Chris Jones (2), Nicholas Sutcliffe (2), Luke Coates (2), Anthony Coates, Kyle Jeffry and Arron Batley scored Commercial’s nine goals. Leaders True Brit made it four wins from five as they dispatched Crown & Anchor 6-1 away from home.

Ash Trent scored the only goal for Crown & Anchor while the prolific pair of Marcus Liburd and Dan Abjibona both grabbed hat-tricks for True Brit.

Kirkstall Crusaders continued their fine start in a game featuring much less goals. Danny Sooltan and James Burgess both scored for Kirkstall, sealing a 2-1 victory over Sporting Pudsey who scored via Farris Emara.

Second-placed side Temple missed out on the chance to climb to the top of the table as they were held 1-1 at Acorn with Matty Hatch scoring for Temple.

Oulton continued their miserable start to the campaign as they were torn apart by Barsdey, who ran out 5-1 winners.

Phillip Negelein scored for Oulton with Edward Clayton (2), Joel Deacey, Lewis Hindley and Leon Walker notching for Bardsey.

****

ELEVEN goals were shared amongst Sheepscar and Western Juniors who moved second in Division Two with a thrilling 6-5 victory, writes JOHN McNAMARA.

Western goals came coming courtesy of hat-trick hero Charlie Sopp, Louis Rothera, Dave Morris and an own goal.

Sheepscar’s goals were shared out amongst Daniel Sheriffe, Dom Blair, Leon Brown, Daniel Smith and Jason Stapleton.

That result saw Sheepscar drop down to fourth.

Leaders Rothwell Sundays were held 2-2 at home to Old Crooked Clock who have started the season well and had Jamie Davies to thank for his goals in the game.

Headingley Rovers blasted away the cobwebs in a thrilling 4-1 win over fellow strugglers Bramley Lions.

Michael Evans hit a brace for Rovers and Liam Garry and Eddie Ralph completed the scoring for the home side whilst Chris Fletcher scored Bramley’s solitary goal.

Sporting Pudsey seconds suffered another defeat, this time at home to Amaranth Crossgates Athletic.

Harris (2), Wright, Mosley and Vickers struck for Amaranth in a result that left Sporting Pudsey rock bottom of the table with one point from five games and a goal difference of minus nine.

In Division Three there is a ding-dong battle going on at the top between Athletico Bramley and Pudsey Athletic.

The leaders – Athletico – ran out 7-0 winners against West Leeds with James Lewsley netting four, Michael Armstrong striking twice and James Crane finishing off the scoring.

Chasing team Pudsey Athletic registered an equally impressive result as they smashed New Armley Reserves 5-1 at home. Keelan Milner, Rob Dent, Kingsley Dove, James Obank and James Burrill downed New Armley.

Republica Internationale proved to be their own worst enemy as they scored two own goals in their 3-1 defeat away to Armley Reserves who scored themselves through Luke Wilson.

The only bright spot for Republica was a Kam Naar penalty strike in the second half.