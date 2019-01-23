Leeds Combination League: Champions Hope Inn Whites open up an eight-point advantage over title rivals

CHAMPIONS Hope Inn Whites have moved eight points clear at the top of the Jubilee Premier, thumping basement side New Armley 6-0 as closest pursuers Main Line Social were felled 3-2 at third-placed HT Sports.

Danny Maw’s double together with strikes from Danny Leafe, Stephen Mallory, Matthew Waller and Oliver Maude brought up the Hope Inn half dozen and a perfect 30 points from their first 10 games.

Woodcock's Andrew Roebuck does enough to glance the ball away from Rodley's Jordan Heyes. PIC: Tony Johnson

HT, meanwhile, moved two points behind Main Line as Steve Wales (2), Barrie Frankland, Ben Thornton and Lee Turner brought up Sports’ nap hand in the face of replies from Adam Fowler (2) and Sam Morrell struck for Main Line Social.

Not to be outdone, Kippax and New Pudsey were also involved in an eight-goal thriller which New Pudsey edged 5-3 with goals from Greg Sargeant, Levi Forber, Joe Thorpe, Declan Wilkinson and Dave Thornton.

Josh Morley (2) and Patrick Wilkinson hit the consolation goals for Kippax who remain second-bottom, just three points above New Armley.

In the Premier Division neither Armley nor The Woodcock let up in their relentless push for the title.

Rodley's James Penman clears his lines. PIC: Tony Johnson

The Woodcock went into this weekend’s fixtures top, and would have expected to remain there after beating Rodley 4-2 away.

James Penman and Ryan Sharp scored for Rodley but strikes from Josh Handley, Andrew Roebuck, Danny Alcock and Luke Cook sealed the win for The Woodcock.

Armley, however, moved into top spot on goal difference after a sensational 8-1 victory over Horsforth Saints.

The visit of bottom club Swillington Welfare was just the tonic for struggling East End Park who claimed their third win of the season with a 3-1 victory. Danny Pell, Paul Sykes and Ben Olbison scored for East End Park.

Moortown Albion moved level on points with opponents East Leeds Celtic after beating them 2-0 at home – Ben Wier and Scott Stainthorpe were the Albion scorers. Harehills and Hunslet Club drew 3-3.

Daniel Marinkowski scored three times for the Harehills outfit but his hat-trick was cancelled out by strikes from Ben Wade, Steven Keeling and Jake Bracewell.

With Division One leaders Bardsey not in league action, Acorn moved within two points of the top side.

A goal from Jieran Dieghan was the only bright spark for their opponents Northern Star as they shipped four goals to Josh Maskill (2), Josh Simpson and Mickie Fletcher.

Crown & Anchor took full advantage of that result as they leapfrogged Northern Star courtesy of a 5-3 win over Kirkstall Crusaders Academy.

Lee Robinson (2), James Johnson, Craig Lister and Jake Dall netted for Crown & Anchor’s with Ash Thompson scoring for the second consecutive week for Kirkstall for whom Rexhap Ejupi bagged a brace.

Oulton Athletic’s goal-scoring sensation Phil Negelein was at it again, scoring twice as his side grabbed a valuable 2-2 draw at Sporting Pudsey.

True Brit thrust themselves into contention at the top, moving into third with a 4-3 victory over Temple.

Matty Hatch (2) and Taylor Gartland scored for Temple but goals from Dan Gale, Jamie Halsall (2) and Dan Ajibona were enough for True Brit to claim the win.

****

Division Two looks set to go down to the wire as Old Crooked Clock and Rothwell battle it out for supremacy, writes JOHN MCNAMARA.

Old Crooked Clock took the initiative this weekend, putting two points between themselves and Rothwell thanks to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Western Juniors.

Dave Morris scored from the spot for Juniors with Liam Jordan hitting the other goal but a Jamie Davies hat-trick stole the plaudits and the points for Old Crooked Clock.

Rothwell, however, took part in something of a rarity in Leeds Combination football – a nil-nil draw. There was nothing to separate Rothwell from their hosts, Sheepscar, who will be pleased with a point that keeps them in third spot.

Bottom two Amaranth Crossgates Athletic and Sporting Pudsey Reserves both shipped three goals as they picked up zero points.

Athletic did their best however, striking through Harris and Vickers. Those goals were cancelled out by a sublime hat-trick from West Yorkshire Falcons’ effervescent striker Alejandro Rubio in a 3-2 triumph.

Pudsey didn’t even have a goal to cheer as they were dispatched 3-0 by Headingley Rovers – Eddie Ralph (2) and Jordan Parkinson were the scorers for Headingley.

There were just three fixtures in Division Three, but that didn’t put a stop to the action as 20 goals were scored across the three games.

The lowest-scoring game was between first-placed Athletico Bramley and third-placed Pudsey Athletic. James Obank and Matt Dickie scored to seal a 2-2 draw for Pudsey that keeps their faint title hopes alive. That result gave second-placed New Inn Whites the chance to steal a march on their rivals, and they duly delivered with a 4-2 win at Republic Internationale.

Nick Hood and Matt Booth scored for Republica but a Robert Vickers hat-trick and a Dalton Pearson strike sealed the three points for New Inn Whites.

The best action however came in the game between Bramley Amateurs and Original Oak. Jake Donnelly (2), Gav Connor (2), Matt Connell, Ed Brittleton and the prolific own goal were the scorers for Oak as they won 7-3 to consolidate fourth.