Leeds Combination League: Beechwood win penalty shootout to lift Luty Cup

DIVISION TWO side Beechwood finished their season in style, beating Division One champions South Seacroft in Sunday’s Leeds Combination League Arthur Luty Cup Final.

A cagey affair finished 1-1 after extra-time with both sides adopting a safety first approach to the game.

FC Beechwood goalkeeper Paul Rennison makes the winning save in the Leeds Combination League Luty Cup final triumph over South Seacroft'. PIC: Steve Riding

Penalties were the only way to separate the sides, with Beechwood edging a dramatic shoot-out 7-6. The cup win rounded off a successful season for Beechwood who finished third in their debut Division Two campaign.

It was a busy week for South Seacroft as they played three games in five days. The first was a 4-1 win away to Horsforth Saints with Ste Cooper, Gary Crossley, Stuart Tetley and Liam Sandford all scoring for Seacroft.

Two days later they entertained Sporting Pudsey at home, running out comfortable 7-0 winners. Stuart Tetley was in fine form once again hitting four goals for the hosts with a strike from Liam Gales and a Liam Sandford brace rounding off the scoring.

In the Jubilee Premier, with the season having long belonged to Hope Inn Whites, HT Sports put the gloss on their second placed finish with Thursday’s 3-2 win at home to Leeds City Rovers.

FC Armley celebrate their 2-1 Mawson Cup final win over Sporting Pudsey II, played at Farsley Celtic. PIC: Steve Riding

Goals from Jason Davies, Barrie Frankland and Steven Palfrey proved too much for Rovers who scored through Mark Donnelly and Alhassane Keita.

In the Premier, rock-bottom Chapel Allerton defeated AFC Leodis 9-2 on Sunday with Josh Pye’s brace proving nothing more than a consolation for Leodis.

Colton wrapped up third-place by hammering East Leeds Celtic 9-1 with James Banner grabbing the goal for the Celts 20 minutes from time.

In Division 3A, there was yet more misery for bottom side Republica Internationale despite Matthew Booth and Tom Rush both being on target in their 4-2 loss away to Old Crooked Clock.

Then Cal Cockerham scored for Republica in their clash at second-placed Bardsey, but his strike was overshadowed by eight goals for the hosts’. Jordan Deacey, Will Beddard, Henry Winn, Joe Gunby, Eddie Clayton and hat-trick hero Roman Neal all struck to leave Republica’s defence in tatters.

Champions AFC Travellers signed off their season with a 4-3 victory away to Armley. The Travellers’ goals were shared amongst Michael Doyle, Gordon Booth, Daniel Flesher and Anthony Doyle.

New Moorside warmed up for their trip to Bardsey by hammering Headingley Rovers 9-1 in the league last Tuesday. Dan Abjibona, Jamie Halsall, Jon Daniel (3), Andy Thomas (2) and Ben Jones all scored for Moorside.

However, they were unable to recreate that performance against Bardsey, falling to a 6-1 defeat with Dan Abjibona being the only player to come out of the game with any credit after scoring a late consolation goal.

Armley managed to put their defeat to AFC Travellers behind them when they beat Division 3B side Sporting Pudsey 2-1 in Sunday’s Mawson Cup Final.

In Division 3B, Temple’s Matty Hatch managed to break Elford’s new found defensive resolve as he netted five times in a 5-3 victory.

A Riyadul Islam strike and a Khizer Shariff brace were the highlights for Elford.

SUNDAY ROUND-UP

WITH the season winding down, only three games took place last weekend in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League.

Deighton WMC lead the way in the Championship by a single point after they won 11-1 at home to Wire Works. They need to win their last game against Hanging Heaton Cricket Club this Sunday to clinch the title from Old Bank WMC. Wellington Westgate won 6-3 against bottom side Overthorpe Sports Club, who had Matthew Thorpe, Alan Marsden and Danny Stocks on target.

In the only game played in Division One, Clifton Rangers Athletic won 2-1 at home to Clifton Rangers Reserves.

In the Wakefield Sunday League, Ferrybridge Progressive saw any hopes of finishing second in the Wakefield Sunday League Premiership One ended with the weekend’s 7-0 hammering at third-placed Peacock.

Progressive stay fourth and with a game in hand on Peacock who could yet be overhauled for third but Fryston AFC will now finish second, behind already-crowned champions Shepherds Arms.

In Sunday’s only other top-flight game played, hosts Woodman Sports Club and Hemsworth Miners Welfare shared a 3-3 draw in the battle to keep outside of the bottom two.

Third-bottom Woodman stay two points clear of second-bottom Hemsworth with one game left. Hemsworth visit third-placed Peacock on Sunday whereas Woodman welcome second-placed Fryston.

Wrenthorpe Rangers, who will definitely finish bottom, welcome Ferrybridge tomorrow night.

AFC Cutsyke had already been crowned Premiership Two champions before Sunday’s 3-1 loss at eighth-placed Redoubt.

Horse & Jockey will finish second.

Crofton Colts and Wakefield Athletic are finishing in the bottom two.

Rocking Horse sealed the Championship One crown with last Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Pontefract Sports & Social who will finish third, behind AFC Ackworth who are booked for second.