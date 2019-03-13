Leeds Combination League: Basement battlers’ captivating goalsfest

Have your say

NEW Armley played host to Kippax in the Jubilee Premier with the division’s bottom two sides putting on a fine display for spectators.

Travelling Kippax scored four times through Josh Morley, Mark Hill, Patrick Wilkinson and Peter Gibbon.

True Brit's James Halsall has a shot on goal. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

But Kippax managed to ship in nine goals at the other end with Jordan Tate bagging five of those with Ryan McQuade (2), McCauley Elliott and Levi Fisher scoring the rest.

That result gave New Armley a four-point lead over Kippax at the bottom of the table and Kippax have only won once all season.

The eagerly anticipated Sanford Cup match-up between high-flying Hope Inn Whites and HT Sports was postponed.

After a disappointing defeat last time out, Horsforth Saints restored some pride with a 3-1 win away to bottom side Harehills in the Premier.

True Brit's Marcus Liburd tangles with Josh Simpson, of Acorn (Bramley). PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Josh Sanz-Carvell scored Harehills’ consolation.

East Leeds Celtic and Hunslet Club were separated by just one point at the beginning of the weekend but their clash was anything but close. Hunslet romped to victory, keeping a clean sheet and scoring eight goals in the process.

Division One leaders Bardsey were in scintillating form once again as they dispatched Sporting Pudsey 6-1 on the road. Josh Pearce scored the solitary goal for Sporting Pudsey with Lewis Hindley (2), Tom Franklin, Leon Walker, Pat Furlong and Joe Gunby scoring for Bardsey.

Northern Star’s miserable season continued with an 11-2 loss at home to fellow strugglers Crown & Anchor.

Adam Prince (2), Adam Pullford (2), Ash Ward, Mark Webster, Joshua Townsend, Michael Joyce, Terry Bush, Pete Atkin and Scott Goodall took advantage of Northern Star’s generous defending to score for Crown & Anchor.

Title-chasing Acorn fell further behind Bardsey after playing out a 2-2 home draw against True Brit. John Brook and James Crowther netted for Acorn with Jordan Lee and Jamie Halsall striking for True Brit.

Division Three leaders Old Crooked Clock were reined in as they were beaten at home 5-3 by third-placed Sheepscar. Danny Harrison, Ben Milner and Gary Driscoll were on the scoresheet for Old Crooked Clock but it was Sheepscar’s Leon Browne that grabbed the plaudits.

His hat-trick set his team on the way to an important victory that was sealed with further goals from Jason Stapleton and Daniel Smith.

Bottom side Sporting Pudsey finally turned their good performances into points as they overcame Headingley Rovers 3-2 at home.

Jamie McGoughan struck a brace for Sporting Pudsey with Cameron Frew adding the other goal. Headingley Rovers’ goals came from Michael Evans.

Avoiding the ignominy of finishing bottom seems unlikely for Sporting Pudsey but this result will at least give them hope.

In Division Three, second-placed Athletico Bramley edged past Original Oak 4-3 to keep the gap to the top to just four points.

Gavin Connor, Jake Donnelly and Matt Connolly struck for Oak.

Leaders Pudsey Athletic made light work of Elford, running out 8-0 winners.

James Obank and James Borrill both netted hat-tricks with Nick Dent scoring the other two.