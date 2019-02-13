Leeds Combination: Combo’s top-flight teams take cup spoils

TEAMS from the Leeds Combination Leagues had cup dreams at the front of their minds at the weekend as Sanford Cup and LUTY Cup ties dominated the football schedule.

And top-flight status reigned supreme as both Kippax Sundays and New Pudsey overcame lower-league opposition with Kippax in seventh heaven at FC Horsforth Saints.

Headingley's Patrick Howe battles with Oulton's Richard Hallas. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Kippax sit second bottom in the Jubilee Premier but breezed into the next round with a 7-2 success at Saints who are seventh in the Premier.

A Danny Azzaro brace was the only highlight for the Saints as their defenders gave the freedom of Horsforth to Kippax’s strikers who plundered seven goals through hat-trick hero Nicky Mooring, Ash Hoddle who bagged a brace and also Mark Owen and Calum McDonald who netted one apiece.

The clash between New Armley and East Leeds Celtic proved a much tighter affair, with New Armley triumphing by one goal in a seven-goal thriller.

New Armley are bottom of the Jubilee Premier but overcame Celtic who are third in the Premier as Stephen Quinn, Ryan McQuade, Jordan Tate and Nathan Chadwick all scored a goal each.

Celtic’s Sanford Cup dream is over for another year, but not for the want of trying as a brace from Matthew Shore and a Dale Venables goal ran New Armley close.

Two top-flight sides locked horns at New Pudsey who overcame plucky visitors Colton 2-1 thanks to a John Mallinson brace.

The contest was another game to reflect league placings with New Pudsey fourth and four points ahead of fifth-placed Colton who have played two games more.

In an all Premier Division tie, Ryan Huggins and Ben Challenger scored for Moortown Albion as they entertained Armley, but those strikes were not enough as Albion eventually fell to a 3-2 loss.

Elsewhere in the Sanford Cup, The Woodcock and Hope Inn Whites were both awarded wins after their opponents – Bramley Town and Hunslet Club respectively – failed to raise a team.

The LUTY Cup featured arguably better viewing for the neutrals on Sunday, especially in the clash between Headingley Rovers and Oulton Athletic.

Alex Burley (2), Jordan Parkinson, Adam Stanford and Eddie Ralph scored for Rovers – putting them on course for victory.

However, their hopes were dashed by a hat-trick from Tom Blackburn and single strikes from Karl Villa, Ricky White and serial scorer Phil Negelein.

Oulton’s 6-5 win will give them confidence ahead of a series of tricky league ties.

Division Two leaders Old Crooked Clock showed they have what it takes to compete at a higher level as they triumphed over Division One high flyers True Brit.

A tight affair finished 2-2 after extra time with Old Crooked Clock holding their nerve in the subsequent penalty shoot out to win 3-2.

Sheepscar had a more regulation win as they won 2-0 on their travels to Rodley, with Daniel Sheriffe and Adie Phillip grabbing the goals.

In the final LUTY Cup fixture of the weekend, goals from Dave Turner, Callum Gartland, Cameron Liddell and Emilio Bozzo guided Temple to a 4-2 win against Rothwell.

DIVISION ONE leaders Bardsey continued their relentless pursuit of promotion, hammering Commercial 11-2 at home, writes JOHN MCNAMARA.

Jordan Deacey slammed in a four-timer supported by a hat-trick from Tom Franklin plus doubles from Joe Gunby and Eddie Clayton with Andy Butcher and Aaron Batley striking the consolations for Commercial who remain in mid-table.

Bardsey’s nearest challengers, Acorn, hosted second-bottom Crown & Anchor and duly beat them 8-0. Josh Simpson (3), Graham Major (2), Glenn Metcalfe, Peter Gittings and Dave Sexton all got in on the scoresheet.

Third-placed Kirkstall Crusaders Academy put in a professional performance as they defeated rock-bottom Northern Star 3-0 away from home. Rexhep Ejupi (2) and Ethan Mahmoudie were the scorers for the Academy.

There were 23 goals across three games in Division Two and nine between Amaranth Crossgates Athletic and Western Juniors as Amaranth ran out 6-3 winners. Joe Packer scored four whilst Johnny Wright and Dave Morley completed the scoring for a rampant Amaranth.

Sporting Pudsey Seconds showed that there is still some fight left in their Great Escape as they drew 4-4 at home with Churwell. Jack Hodgkinson (2), Kieran Williams and George Bowles struck for the visitors with Kevin Saynor, Terry Saynor, Chris Blackburn and Jordy Cliffe scoring for Pudsey.

There was another exhilarating draw as Bramley Lions held West Yorkshire Falcons 3-3 at home. The Lions scored through Matty Lofthouse, Rob Lewis-Brooks and Kynon Wrigglesworth. Falcons had Tom Winterburn (2) and Jose Flores to thank for their goals.

Division Three leaders New Inn Whites dropped two points when they travelled to Original Oak and drew 3-3. Dalton Pearson, Robert Vickers and Dale Orange netted for New Inn but they were pegged back by strikes from Oak’s Jon Hart (2) and Rob Beckett.

Republica Internationale grabbed a welcome win as they narrowly beat beleaguered New Armley Reserves 3-2 away. Jack Smith, John Rudd and Matt Booth all scored for Internationale.

CUP ROUND-UPS

HT SPORTS eased into the West Riding FA County Sunday Cup semi-finals with Sunday’s 6-2 triumph at Bradford Sunday Alliance Football League leaders Westwood Park, writes LEE SOBOT.

Steve Wales and Steve Palfrey bagged doubles with George Kovacs and Barry Frankland one each. Teams from four different leagues feature in the semis but there is no representation from the Bradford Sunday Alliance with all-conquering Wharfedale Triangle League outfit Leeds City Rovers edging out visiting Bradford Sunday Alliance high flyers Crossflatts Village 2-1.

Rovers still hold a 100 per cent record in the Wharfedale Triangle Premier, having won nine games out of nine.

Elsewhere in the last eight, Heavy Woollen leaders FC Walkers Hounds chinned visiting Bradford Sunday Alliance outfit West Bowling 4-3. Hounds are top of the Heavy Woollen League Premier on goal difference with two games in hand on second-placed Deighton WMC.

Completing the quartet through to the semis, Wakefield Sunday League high flyers Shepherds Arms romped to a 6-0 success at Heavy Woollen League Championship leading lights Mount Pleasant.

Mount are unbeaten in the Heavy Woollen second tier but had no answers to Shepherds Arms who have won nine games out of nine in the Wakefield Sunday League Premiership One.

In the County Sunday Trophy, Heavy Woollen League Premier Division outfit Linthwaite battered visiting Bramham 10-2 to book their place in the semi-finals. They will be joined by Cock & Bottle who saw off another Heavy Woollen League top-flight outfit in Clifton Rangers, 5-3.

Sheepscar also obliged 2-0 at Rodley in the quarter-finals with East Bierley welcoming Canal Tavern in the other last-eight tie.