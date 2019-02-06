Gill scales new heights with Vixens’ winner

IT feels like a long time since Guiseley Vixens last had an outing in the Premier League North, with Glen Preston’s side playing only three league games in as many months, writes Connor Craig-Jackson.

Ironically, the worst weekend of the season in terms of weather this time saw them take to the pitch, making the trip to Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

And it was also a triumphant return to league action for Guiseley, who grabbed a 1-0 win despite being without seven key players, including captain Alarna Fuller and top scorer Olivia Auker.

Charlotte Gill stepped up for the Vixens, scoring after 28 minutes after her free-kick had initially come back off the Hull wall. Guiseley also had the ball in the Hull net after just five minutes with a goal that was disallowed for offside.

And they managed to see out the second half with relative ease, leapfrogging Hull into eighth and now on the same points tally that they amassed at the end of last season, enjoying a much smoother ride than last season’s nail-biting ‘great escape’.

Leeds United were on the opposite side of a 1-0 scoreline, as their strong recent run in the Premier League North Division One came to an end against league leaders Burnley.

Despite the result Leeds gave the table-toppers plenty to think about, with Rebecca Hunt and Holly Findlay going close early on.

However, a goal from Sarah Greenhalgh put Burnley in control, with Leeds suffering a first league loss since November.

The snow saw just one fixture take place throughout the West Riding divisions. However, it certainly didn’t disappoint, as Bradford Park Avenue and Phoenix battled for a place in the League Cup semi-finals in a hard-earned 4-2 victory for Premier Division Avenue.

It looked like it would be a long day for Phoenix when Avenue raced into a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes through Kirsty Russell (2) and Natalie Bell but Megan Medley netted for Phoenix to give the Second Division side a glimmer of hope. However, Millie West’s second-half strike for Avenue all but sealed the win, but not before Sanah Razaq had pulled another goal back for Phoenix.