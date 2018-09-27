Farrand’s double has Farsley flying

FREE-SCORING Farsley Celtic Juniors extended their winning run to four games and remain the only team in the Premier Division yet to drop points following a comfortable 4-1 away win against ninth-placed Stanley United, who were without danger man Josh Whiteley, writes OLIVER JACOBS.

The win takes Farsley’s goal tally this season to 22. Farsley’s goals came through Craig Farrand (2), Joe Firth and Danny Lyons. Stanley United’s goal came through a wonder strike from Rhys Bruce.

Second-placed Drighlington made it three wins from four with a 3-2 home victory over Athletico FC, who sit mid-table in eighth.

Drighlington’s afternoon was made easier when the away side were reduced to 10 men after 10 minutes.

Despite the one-man advantage, Drighlington struggled to fight off Athletico’s resistance and were pegged back on two occasions after going 1-0 and 2-1 up.

Eventually, Drighlington’s extra man paid dividends and they scored a 65th-minute winner through Shane Sowden. This defeat for Athletico keeps them on one win from four games.

Grangefield Old Boys sit third after an impressive 4-3 comeback victory at Ealandians.

The hosts were on top from the outset and led 3-0 at half-time. Their 3-0 advantage came courtesy of goals from Colin Schofield, Damon Nichols and Martin Coldwell.

The second half was a completely different story as Grangefield showed tremendous resilience and scored four goal to complete a remarkable comeback. Their goals came through star man Andy Kenyon, followed by two strikes from Kristian Dacre and Keelan Milner, who slotted home the winner near the close. Grangefield are third with nine points out of 12, while Ealandians are seventh with four points from 12.

Fourth-placed Alwoodley were held to a 3-3 draw against bottom club Calverley United.

Alwoodley started the brighter and were 2-0 up at the interval. Calverley pulled one back butley restored their two-goal cushion and made it 3-1.

Despite this, Calverley fought back and made it 3-2 before scoring the equaliser with 10 minutes to go. This 3-3 draw means Alwoodley are fourth with seven points out of 12 and Calverley sit at the foot of the table on one point out of nine.

Leeds Medics & Dentists were involved in a 0-0 stalemate as they hosted 11th-placed Horsforth St Margaret’s.

Horsforth will be the happier of the two sides to come away with a point as the opposition did everything but score.

This draw leaves the Medics sixth and Horsforth one place off the bottom.

Fifth-placed Stanningley Old Boys were on the right side of a 6-4 thriller at Wibsey.

Stanningley came flying out of the blocks and took the lead on eight minutes but Wibsey responded quickly, scoring two goals and they played as well as they have done all season to hold a deserved 2-1 lead at half-time.

After the break Wibsey extended their lead to 4-1 but Stanningley’s quality shone through and in a 10-minute period they scored four goals, including a penalty.

Championship table-toppers Gildersome Spurs OB produced another top display, winning 6-2 at home to St Bedes, extending their unbeaten start to the season.

Second-placed Wortley came from 3-2 behind to win 4-3 against bottom side Leeds Independent, Matthew Dalton proving the match-winner, scoring twice.

Ealandians Reserves won 3-1 at Beeston St Anthony’s, who are still looking for their first points after three games.

Ealandians have had a super start and sit in third place with a 100 per cent record.

Fourth-placed Garforth Crusaders were victorious against home side Leeds City, who sit eighth. The Crusaders were undeservedly 2-0 down at half-time but struck back in the second half to win 4-2.

The biggest result of the day came in Division Four as Drighlington Reserves beat Beeston Juniors OB Reserves 8-0.

Charlie Leather notched a hat-trick for leaders Drighlington.