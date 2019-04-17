Cups round-up: Two Leeds & District FA cup final winners to be decided in two days at Bracken Edge

TWO Leeds & District FA cup final winners will be decided in the next two days at Bracken Edge.

On the Saturday football front, West Yorkshire League Alliance Division One duo Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves and Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves will first lock horns in tonight’s final of the District Cup.

Sunday League supremos Hope Inn Whites and Leeds City Rovers will then do battle in tomorrow’s final of the Sunday Senior Cup. Leeds Combination League champions Hope Inn have finished the season with 12 wins out of 12. Rovers also have a 100 per cent record in the Wharfedale Triangle League in which they have already been crowned champions with three games left to play.

Rovers also have the final of the West Riding FA County Sunday Cup to look forward to against Wakefield Sunday League kings Shepherds Arms a week on Friday. Arms themselves have won 13 games out of 13 in the Wakefield Sunday League – already champions with three games to go.

Last Wednesday saw Combination sides Acorn crowned Leeds & District FA Sunday District Cup winners through a 1-0 win against True Brit.

The final of the flagship Leeds FA cup for Saturday teams – the Senior Challenge Cup – will take place between Carlton Athletic and Whitkirk Wanderers at Elland Road on Thursday, May 23. Carlton will face Huddersfield Amateur in the final of the West Riding FA County Challenge Cup after the Huddersfield outfit recorded a 3-1 victory in last Wednesday night’s second semi against Church Fenton. The final will take place at Fleet Lane on Wednesday, May 1.

The semi-finals of the County Challenge Trophy also take place this week with Wortley taking on Huddersfield League leaders Linthwaite Athletic tonight at Fleet Lane. Wakefield League champions Crackenedge take on Malt Shovel (Selby) tomorrow night. The final will take place next Wednesday night.

The following night will see the West Riding FA County Sunday Trophy final between Sheepscar and Linthwaite.