Cup round-up: Rovers and HT vying to seal a cup ‘double’

HT SPORTS have put the prestigious West Riding FA County Sunday Cup in their cabinet for the fourth time after Friday night’s 4-2 victory against Olympic.

This Sunday, Sports will look to seal a cup double when they take on Leeds City Rovers in the final of the Sanford Cup at Throstle Nest (11am).

Action from Whitkirk Wanderers Sun v Leeds City Rovers. PIC: Steve Riding

Rovers – who finished fifth – won the Leeds Combination Trophy with Sunday’s 4-2 success against Whitkirk Wanderers. City’s Mark Donnelly, Alhassane Keita, Robert Holliday and Philip Oniama all bagged a goal each. In Division One, South Seacroft won 8-4 cracker at second-placed East End Park WMC.

In the Heavy Woollen League, Premier Division champions Linthwaite romped to a 7-1 win at bottom club AFC Chickenley in their penultimate game. Linthwaite – who have lost just once all season – finish off at fourth-placed FC Walkers Hounds this Sunday.

Championship winners Deighton WMC ended with a 4-3 win at third-placed Hanging Heaton Cricket Club while Overthorpe Sports Club jumped off the bottom to ninth with a 5-4 verdict at home to sixth-placed Clifton Rangers as third bottom Ravenswharfe were awarded an away walkover against bottom club Scholes. Fourth-placed Wellington Westgate won 6-2 at seventh-placed Wire Works.

In Division One, Clifton Rangers sealed a second-placed finish on the final day with an 8-5 success at home to bottom club White Horse Wike, chinning Battyeford Sporting Club Juniors who dropped to third.

In the Wakefield Sunday League, third-placed Premiership One finishers Ferrybridge Progressive eased to a 7-1 triumph at home to already crowned champions Shepherds Arms while Hemsworth Miners Welfare ensured they finished sixth and out of the bottom two with a 4-1 success at fourth-placed Peacock.

Second-placed Fryston AFC finished with an away walkover against second bottom Woodman Sports Club. Premiership Two champions AFC Cutsyke finished with a 6-2 success at third-bottom Kirklands while Rock Inn sealed a fourth-placed finish with an 8-2 cruise at sixth-placed Miners Arms.

Wakefield Football Centre finished eighth after edging a 4-3 verdict at home to seventh-placed Whitwood Metrostars.

In Championship One, Pontefract Sports & Social sealed a third-placed finish with a 10-2 blitz of bottom club hosts Sandal Galaxy.

The Wharfedale Triangle League season was concluded last Tuesday evening as second placed Keighley Town won 3-2 at third-placed Shipley Town.