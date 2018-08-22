County Amateur League: Jagger jump starts season with a hat-trick for freescoring Littletown

Have your say

The West Riding County Amateur League got under way at the weekend with Littletown off to the ultimate flyer after annihilating visiting new boys AFC Bingley 15-1.

Joe Jagger cracked in a double hat-trick, supported by braces from Matthew Addy and Jackson Smith plus a goal apiece from Adam Jordan, David McDonald, Matthew Schofield, Patrick Sykes and Jordan Missin.

Route One Rovers romped in 6-1 at DRAM Community while Golcar United were 4-2 winners at home to Ryburn United.

TVR United obliged 2-1 at Lower Hopton, new boys Bradford Olympic went in 1-0 at Lepton Highlanders while new duo PFC and visiting Toller shared a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, in the West Yorkshire League, all Saturday’s Alliance Division Two fixtures have been postponed.

Spokesman Stuart Marsden said in a statement: “Due to match officials’ work and holiday commitments, the League has had no option but to postpone all Alliance Division Two fixtures for Saturday, August 25, 2018.