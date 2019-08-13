Lions up to second as they defeat Spennymoor

Guiseley made it three wins out of four in National League North, with an impressive 3-1 victory against Spennymoor Town at Nethermoor last night.

The win ensured the Lions moved up to second – a point behind York City – as the hosts continued their fine start to the campaign.

Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill hailed the win, saying: “I’m really pleased with how we played, we know Spennymoor are a good team and we have put in a good performance and one we are proud of.

“It’s a real team game and we know the importance of everyone doing their jobs and that has happened once again.”

Guiseley started brightly and had the first chance of the game, when Hamza Bencherif fired just wide, when well- placed in the area.

The Lions took the lead on the half-hour mark, a Brad Nicholson corner found Aaron Martin who gained an extra half-yard and headed in.

The lead lasted just a minute, as a mix-up at the back saw a shot trickle towards goal, Nicholson cleared it but it rebounded off keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy, and crossed the line.

The second-half started with Guiseley re-taking the lead, as a long throw was flicked on by Martin, who saw his effort go into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal.

This was an end-to-end half, with Andrew Johnson latching onto a wonderful through ball by Ben McKenna, but he shot over for Spennymoor, while Nathan Buddle saw a header cleared off the line by Scott Garner.

Guiseley though handled the away side’s attacks and after clearing their lines, Lee Shaw was found in the area and after a block, his second effort went into the net.

In the end, the Lions could have scored more, with Jamie Spencer hitting the crossbar on the angle, but this was another fine evening for Guiseley.

They are next in action on Saturday, with an away trip to Boston United.

Elsewhere, Farsley Celtic went down 3-0 at home to Southport, all the goals coming before half-time.

Lewis Knight’s 54th-minute goal earned Bradford (Park Avenue) a point at Gateshead.

Kallum Griffiths, Alex Kempster and Kieran Green netted as leaders York won 3-0 at Blyth Spartans.