Lions facing another top test of their credentials

IT is a case of ‘out of the frying pan, into the fire’ for National League North high-fliers Guiseley tomorrow.

After an absorbing draw with second-placed York City, with the goalless spectacle belying the fact that high-class fare was on offer at Nethermoor, the Lions face another toughie at third-placed Chester.

Lying in fourth, Guiseley will leapfrog their rivals with victory, with co-manager Russ O’Neill seeking a repeat of his side’s excellent display against the Minstermen.

He said: “We feel disappointed not to have won but I am sure they (York) will feel they have had a few chances too. It is the best York side I have seen for a few years and we matched them.

“We stepped up another gear in the second half. It is a testament to our lads given that we are part-time and they are full-time.”

On the challenge posed by Chester, he added: “I watched them at Curzon Ashton the other night and I was really impressed. I said to the lads when they were laid on the floor at the end (on Tuesday) that they had better get ready to go again because it will be no different on Saturday.”

Encouragingly placed in tenth Farsley Celtic play host to lowly Kettering tomorrow with the Celts seeking to follow up a fine 3-0 midweek success at neighbours Bradford Park Avenue.

Despite a difficult start to the season for the Poppies and a decent run of fixtures on paper, manager Adam Lakeland is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “It will be a tough one. Everybody told me that Park Avenue were struggling, but they caused us a few issues and stayed in the game until the latter stages.

“There are no easy games in this division and we have seen that. We’ve been inconsistent in terms of results, although we have had a tough run, but that has gone now.

“You can win two or three games in this league, just as easily as you can lose two or three. By winning a couple, you can shoot up seven or eight places and the same the other way.

“The league is so condensed bar a couple of clubs at the top and the fact that Kettering have got off to a not so great start is absolutely irrelevant.

Park Avenue visit Boston.