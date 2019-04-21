Let’s put relegation fears to bed urges Guiseley joint boss Marcus Bignot

Guiseley joint-boss Marcus Bignot has called on his side to secure their National North status with victory against Darlington at Nethermoor tomorrow.

Defeat at Blyth Spartans on Good Friday coupled with Ashton United’s loss at home to Chester and FC United of Manchester’s win at Alfreton Town on Saturday means the Lions are still four points clear of the relegation zone with two games to go.

And three points today from their final home match of the campaign will see Guiseley put any relegation fears well and truly to bed – something that Bignot wants to do without having to rely on results around them.

He said: “We don’t want to keep relying on others. We are four points ahead of the other two teams below us, we are in control of it and know three points on Monday and it is game over.

“So let’s put it to bed on Monday and there is no better place than to do it at home in front of our supporters.”

He added: “I am sure all three teams are looking at the second-to-last game as to where your fate is going to be sealed. We can control our destiny on Monday now.”

Bignot will want his side to start and finish today’s game better than they did at Blyth on Friday which undermined all the good work done during the rest of the match.

He added: “At any level if you start a game like we did and concede the goal in the manner that we did, the timing of the goals as well – right to the death it’s 1-0 and we are in the game but there’s a cross into the box and it is 2-0.

“Between the two goals we got on the ball, we had momentum, we were threatening and with a 1-0 scoreline you are always in the game. The performance warranted us being in the game and we could have crossed the line with a positive result.”

Elsewhere, sixth-placed Bradford Park Avenue need a victory at home to derby rivals York City tomorrow to maintain their play-off push. York can now only match last season’s disappointing final finish of 11th at best.

Meanwhile, Harrogate Town host Gateshead in the National League at Wetherby Road tomorrow afternoon looking for the victory that will secure their play-off spot with one match still to play.

A draw would also end the eighth-placed visitors’ hopes of catching Simon Weaver’s men but, in that scenario, Ebbsfleet would still be able to deny the CNG Stadium outfit a top-seven spot if they defeat Dover tomorrow.

Joe Leesley, Jack Muldoon and Dom Knowles are all pressing for Town recalls following the 2-0 Good Friday defeat at Leyton Orient.

Halifax wrap up their Shay league programme against fourth-placed Wrexham, who are looking for three points to try and cement a semi-final home tie in the play-offs.

The Shaymen have picked the same first XI for the last four matches without claiming a victory, but the opportunity for rotation remains restricted with Michael Duckworth, Niall Maher, Ryan Sellers, Dayle Southwell, Ben Tomlinson, Sanmi Odelusi and Josh Macdonald all still sidelined.

Jamie Fullarton’s 18th-placed side could still finish the season as high as 11th or as low as 20th.