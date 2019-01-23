PICS: YPN/PA/Getty

Your new look Leeds United team - if the January transfer rumours are true

The Leeds United rumour mill is in overdrive with dozens of players linked with a move to the Whites. But what if the rumours are true?

So we have pulled together our ‘fantasy’ team. It features a squad of 15, including players from the existing Whites squad which might be worthy of a place in the starting line up:

The 32-year-old joined from Real Madrid on a free transfer, signing a four-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road.

1. Kiko Casilla

The 32-year-old joined from Real Madrid on a free transfer, signing a four-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road.
Bruce Rollinson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Reading star can play as a centre back or left back. Wigan are believed to be preparing a 400,000 bid.

2. Tyler Blackett

The Reading star can play as a centre back or left back. Wigan are believed to be preparing a 400,000 bid.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Enjoying a renaissance under Bielsa.

3. Pontus Jansson

Enjoying a renaissance under Bielsa.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The skipper has led from the front when he has played this season.

4. Liam Cooper

The skipper has led from the front when he has played this season.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4