Your new look Leeds United team - if the January transfer rumours are true
The Leeds United rumour mill is in overdrive with dozens of players linked with a move to the Whites. But what if the rumours are true?
So we have pulled together our ‘fantasy’ team. It features a squad of 15, including players from the existing Whites squad which might be worthy of a place in the starting line up:
1. Kiko Casilla
The 32-year-old joined from Real Madrid on a free transfer, signing a four-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road.
2. Tyler Blackett
The Reading star can play as a centre back or left back. Wigan are believed to be preparing a 400,000 bid.
3. Pontus Jansson
Enjoying a renaissance under Bielsa.
4. Liam Cooper
The skipper has led from the front when he has played this season.
