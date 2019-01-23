Your new look Leeds United team - if the January transfer rumours are true

So we have pulled together our ‘fantasy’ team. It features a squad of 15, including players from the existing Whites squad which might be worthy of a place in the starting line up:

1. Kiko Casilla The 32-year-old joined from Real Madrid on a free transfer, signing a four-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Tyler Blackett The Reading star can play as a centre back or left back. Wigan are believed to be preparing a 400,000 bid. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Pontus Jansson Enjoying a renaissance under Bielsa. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Liam Cooper The skipper has led from the front when he has played this season. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more